Virgin Radio UK launches Virgin Radio 80s PLUS

Grab your legwarmers and shoulder pads, the ‘80s are making a comeback. Virgin Radio UK has launched Virgin Radio 80s PLUS, a brand new station dedicated to all the best music from the 1980s – plus the biggest artists from the late ‘70s and early ‘90s.

The Virgin Radio 80s PLUS playlist will provide the full A-Z of classic 1980s hits, featuring the biggest stars from the decade including Madonna, George Michael and Eurythmics. And unlike other stations dedicated to the ‘80s, Virgin Radio 80s PLUS will also play the very best pop music from the 1970s such as Sister Sledge, and the biggest bangers from the early 1990s such as Chesney Hawkes.

The station will kick off the day with the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky, and will feature a raft of fan favourite presenters to guide listeners through the day, including Nick Jackson, Eddy Temple-Morris, Steve Denyer, James Merritt, Phil Clifton and Vicki Blight.

Virgin Radio UK content director Mike Cass said: “From 1 September, Virgin Radio 80s PLUS will take your breath away by playing the biggest hits from arguably the greatest decade in music. And with the additional music from the late 1970s and early 1990s, Virgin Radio 80s PLUS is going one step beyond to provide feel good music throughout the schedule.”

You can listen to Virgin Radio 80s PLUS online, on smart speakers across the UK and on DAB in Greater London and the Central Belt of Scotland. Visit Virgin Radio UK to find out more.