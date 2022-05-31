Virgin Radio Pride UK returns to the airwaves

Virgin Radio Pride UK is coming back to the airwaves from 1 June to broadcast more big LGBTQ+ conversations throughout the summer and play more great music.

The award-winning station is back by popular demand with a schedule jam-packed with the best pop-dance and pop-R&B music from the last 20 years, plus all the biggest talking points from the community in one big celebration of LGBTQ+ culture.

Virgin Radio UK Content Director, Mike Cass, said: “This year on Virgin Radio Pride UK we will be having more big conversations, playing more great music and celebrating the wonderful diversity across the UK. Driven by a star team of LGBTQ+ presenters, we will continue to strive to make difference to and for the LGBTQ+ community, through innovative and meaningful storytelling, backed up by the best pop-dance and pop-R&B music.”

Stephen Sullivan will host a brand new show, the Stephen Sullivan Drag Breakfast from 6am to 10am on Saturdays and Sundays, followed by Olivia Jones who joins the station to present the 10am to 2pm show.

Olivia joins last year’s Virgin Radio Pride UK team, which includes leading LGBTQ+ broadcasters Phil Clifton, Debbie Ryan, Stephen Sullivan, Alex Milsom, Shivani Dave, Matt Cain, Steve Denyer, Crossy, Matt Horton, Emma Goswell and Ru Paul’s Drag Race super star, Tia Kofi. The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky will be broadcast on Virgin Radio Pride UK at its usual time on Monday to Friday at 6.30-10am.

Virgin Radio

Christian Hewgill joins the team in July from BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat programme to produce and present sports documentaries with an LGBTQ+ focus, including programming on the road to The World Cup in Qatar for gay fans, and the growth of LGBTQ+ fan groups across the football world.

Tia Kofi, said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Virgin Radio Pride UK this year to play non-stop Pride hits on Fridays and celebrate our wonderful community. It’s going to be lots of fun!”

Phil Clifton, added: “Virgin Radio Pride UK will soundtrack your summer with the best music, LGBTQ+ conversation and queer storytelling; helping to amplify the Pride celebrations across three months when everyone can get involved.”

The station will also include the My Pride Playlist special, where a special guest each week will speak with Steve Denyer and pick their favourite Pride songs of all time, starting with British singer, songwriter and electronic music DJ, Skin. There are also a range of bespoke documentaries on the schedule this year, exploring Pride in politics, the story of Terry Higgins, LGBTQ+ life in the army, the history of Pride and more.

Virgin Radio Pride UK will be broadcast from 1 June until 31 August. Listen to Virgin Radio Pride UK online, via the Virgin Radio app, or on DAB Digital radio in London and Scotland. You can also catch the Virgin Radio Pridecast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you get your podcasts.