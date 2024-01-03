Virgin Radio UK welcomes new hosts for 2024

There are two new faces at Virgin Radio UK this January, with Tom Allen and Ryan Tubridy ready to warm the airwaves and brighten your day.

Comedian Tom Allen will join the Virgin Radio lineup on Sundays right after The Graham Norton Show, starting from Sunday 14 January from 12.30pm until 4pm.

Virgin Radio

Tom said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Virgin Radio on a regular basis from January. I can’t wait to hang out with the amazing Virgin Radio listeners whilst playing the best tunes. I promise to chase away any hint of the Sunday blues!”

Tom joins a stellar team on Virgin Radio, alongside Graham, Chris Evans, Jayne Middlemiss, Kaiser Chief’s frontman Ricky Wilson, and fellow newbie Ryan Tubridy.

Ryan is an Irish broadcasting legend, who most recently hosted The Late Late Show on RTE 1 and The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTE Radio One in Ireland. He’s taken over the mid-morning show on Virgin Radio from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

Virgin Radio UK

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter with Virgin Radio. New city, new station, new beginnings. I love radio and what a joy to be following the legendary Chris Evans every morning! It’s been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining!” Ryan said. “And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks. On a personal note, this is a big day for my wonderful family who I hope to make proud, and also the people who advised me so well recently and got me to this moment.”

He added: “To the listeners, wherever they might be, I urge you to join us on this adventure every weekday morning, there is much fun to be had!”

Tune into Ryan Tubridy and Tom Allen on Virgin Radio UK – and keep up with all the latest at virginradio.co.uk