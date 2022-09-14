Virgin Music Label & Artist Services is a global music division from Universal Music Group (UMG). It launched in early 2021 to provide flexible talent services to some of the industry’s most exciting new artists — as inspired by the iconic Virgin Records label.

Virgin Music captures the disruptive spirit at the heart of the Virgin brand via its partnerships with a new generation of performers and independent labels. The company draws on UMG’s best-in-class resources to offer a fresh, premium approach to record management and distribution. Its vision is brought to life by creative operations in music markets around the world – particularly within the fast-growing Latin music scene. Company services include radio promotion, marketing, sync/branding/licensing and digital marketing.

With all the hallmarks of an industry disruptor, Virgin Music is strongly influenced by its Virgin Records heritage. The pioneering parent label sprung to life in the 1970s, with hits such as Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells cementing its reputation as a radical change-maker.

Fifty years on, Virgin Music also stands out from the crowd. Its bold new take on global partnerships celebrates the creative flair of all great performers – and the power of those who dare to be different.

Virgin.com

Virgin Music builds on Virgin Records’ rich cultural legacy, which gave rise to legendary names including David Bowie, Janet Jackson, George Michael and The Spice Girls. With highly skilled executives operating across the globe, the brand aims to empower a new wave of game-changing artists – evolving as the 2021 answer to Bowie and co.

Virgin Music Label & Artist Services currently has teams in the world’s top five music markets – US, Japan, UK, Germany and France – as well as Latin America, with more networks to follow soon. In some regions it works alongside Virgin Records, with a specific focus on label and artist services.

Find out more at Virgin Music.