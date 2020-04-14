Menu
Get on the ball

Virgin have always been passionate about sport, which is why Virgin Bet was launched. We’re a sports betting app available in the UK, offering our customers daily price boosts and a huge range of markets across all major sports. 

As you’d expect from a Virgin company, exceptional customer service is at the heart of everything we do and the level of service we provide goes hand-in-hand with our unbeatable betting offering.    

We entered the sportsbook market to disrupt it and change the game for good. When we combine our enthusiasm with our high-quality level of customer service and the in-play odds for the bets you want, it’s no wonder we’ve become the UK’s fastest growing sports betting provider.

Find out more at Virgin Bet.

