Competition Alert: Win a cabin on board Virgin Voyages

To celebrate the launch of their new ship, Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages have teamed up with Virgin Red to offer customers from across the Virgin family the chance to win an incredible voyage to Zeebrugge.

There are 65 cabins in total up for grabs for Virgin customers, with our friends at Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Start Up, Virgin Wines, Virgin Media, Virgin Money, Virgin Active and Virgin Experience Days also giving you the chance to set sail to Zeebrugge in Belgium.

For Virgin Red members, we’re giving away an exclusive 10 cabins on board Valiant Lady as she sets sail.

Winners will enjoy a double or twin Sea Terrace cabin on one of Valiant Lady’s maiden voyages (18 - 21 March, 1 - 4 April, or 29 Apr - 2 May). Your three day trip will take you from Portsmouth to Zeebrugge and back this Spring onboard Valiant Lady, with a full day in Belgium to enjoy. You can explore the historic seaside town of Zeebrugge, take a scenic sail through Ghent, or go on a day trip to Ypres.

There’s plenty to explore onboard Valiant Lady too. Get a taste of luxury at the 20 onboard eateries, covering everything from Michelin-style dining to late night snacking. Or if you’re looking for some rest and relaxation time, book into the onboard spa and enjoy some time for yourself; that self-care will come in handy when it’s time to pop on your party shoes and head to the onboard nightclub.

Plus, as with all Virgin Voyages’ sailings, there’s loads included in the price. You won’t be paying for WiFi so you can make everyone jealous with your holiday snaps. You can take as many group exercise classes as you want, without spending a penny more. And, as well as all your food and basic drinks being included, so are your tips for Virgin Voyages’ crew.

How to enter

Enter for your chance to set sail on a nautical adventure. Playing is easy.

Sign up to Virgin Red. Play the game. Simply choose your favourite option from the multi-choice quiz and once you're done, you'll be entered into the prize of a lifetime. Wait to see if you’re a lucky winner!

The necessary bit

You must be vaccinated and have 2-weeks clear from your second vaccine dose.

If you’re a Virgin customer and 18+ just enter by playing our game for your chance to win. Winners will be announced from 4 March 2022.

You can only enter the competition once, to make it fair for all our Virgin Customers.

Promotion runs 00:01am on 01.02.22 to 23:59pm on 28.02.22. Max 1 entry per invitation. No purchase necessary. 65 prizes available across all participating companies, consisting of a Sea Terrace cabin for 2 on a Virgin Voyages Zeebrugge sailing from Portsmouth between 18.03.22 and 02.05.22. 18+ UK residents only. Covid-19 vaccination required. For full T&Cs and prize details visit: Full Terms and Conditions. Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET.