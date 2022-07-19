Virgin Australia’s cabin crew win best in the world title again

We already knew it and now it’s official – Virgin Australia’s cabin crew has been named best in the world for the fifth year running at the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards.

Plus, this year, Virgin Australia was named one of the top 10 airlines in the world, reflecting the judges’ views on the airlines that offer the best in comfort, innovation, value and safety for guests.

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: “This award acknowledges the ongoing commitment passion and talent our team has to deliver the best cabin crew service in the world, and we continue to do this year on year despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic.

“We know it’s our people that set us apart from any other airline in the world and I’m proud of our team who continue to set the highest global benchmark in cabin service.”

It’s been a big year for Virgin Australia, with the return of international travellers, opening new airport lounges, and announcing a partnership with Qatar Airways and new routes.

Love was in the air in February, when Virgin Australia celebrated Valentine’s Day with a flight crewed by couples from the airline. The loved-up couples, including pilots and cabin crew, were joined by celebrity CFO (Chief Flower Officer) and The Bachelor alumni Brittany Hockley, as well as honeymooners who had their romantic trips postponed due to coronavirus.

In March, the airline launched its annual Pride flight. This year, for the first time, two simultaneous flights took off from Brisbane and Melbourne to Sydney celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion.

To find out for yourself why Virgin Australia is one of the top 10 airlines in the world – and why its crew has been named best in the world – head over to the Virgin Australia website to book a trip.