Love is in the air: Virgin Australia’s first-ever flight crewed by couples takes to the skies

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Virgin Australia operated its first flight comprised entirely of crew who have met their soulmate on the job.

The loved-up couples, including pilots and cabin crew, were joined by celebrity CFO (Chief Flower Officer) and The Bachelor alumni Brittany Hockley, as well as honeymooners who had their romantic trips postponed due to coronavirus.

The love-filled flight from Sydney to the Gold Coast took three couples on a mission to re-do their honeymoons. Each couple is now enjoying an overnight stay at the stunning JW Marriott Gold Coast, complete with bubbles, handmade chocolates, complimentary breakfast and breathtaking ocean views.

Onboard the flight, Brittany Hockley was the one handing out roses, rather than waiting to receive them. She gave each guest a long-stemmed rose to spread the love and inject some romance into the experience from the moment they stepped on the aircraft.

