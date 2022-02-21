Virgin Australia welcomes back international travellers

Virgin Australia is celebrating the reopening of Australia’s international borders to all overseas travellers.

While keeping the borders closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic helped to protect communities, it had a damaging impact on the travel and tourism industry. Reopening Australia will help reignite these industries and connect Australians to loved ones across the world. Virgin Australia has already seen positive trends with bookings increasing across its domestic network as a result.

The airline will resume its own international services between Sydney and Fiji on 10 March 2022, with more short-haul international services across the network during April, May and June.

Virgin Australia is also looking forward to welcoming back more services through its partner airlines including United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, All Nippon Airways, Hawaiian Airlines and Air Canada.

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the re-opening of Australia’s border to all overseas travellers was the injection of confidence the aviation industry needed after a difficult summer period. “As an industry we haven’t had the summer period we were hoping for, however, in this industry there is always a point in which things start to turn around and today is that point,” she said. “It’s a wonderful day for our team members who are the face of our generous and hospitable country and I know they share in the excitement to once again have international travellers onboard Virgin Australia flights, exploring all that our great nation has to offer.

“While there will continue to be some ups and downs throughout 2022, we are feeling really positive about the year ahead and will keep being flexible and adapting to the challenges that the pandemic presents us with.”

