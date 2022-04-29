Virgin Australia opens secret airport lounges

Virgin Australia has opened its super luxe and exclusive network of Beyond Lounges in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Virgin Australia

The secret lounges are hidden behind an unmarked door. They can be accessed by corporate partners, high-status Velocity Frequent Flyer members and the country's most notable figures. The news comes as the airline targets a larger slice of the business market and maintains a third of the domestic market share goal.

Designing incredible experiences is our bread-and-butter at Virgin, and a pivotal aspect of the Beyond Lounges are its design-forward features.

Once members enter, they step into into a secluded and tranquil space with leather-clad and oak timber walls, Chester-style armchairs, natural greenery, and private pods upholstered with timber cabinetry and built-in charging stations. The lounges also contain private offices and board rooms, as well as showers, towels, and premium amenities by Appelles Apothecary Lab.

Virgin Australia

To coincide with the lounge openings, Virgin Australia has also launched a fresh à la carte menu for Beyond members, which shines a light on Australian produce and local suppliers.

The breakfast and all-day dining menus are based on supply and seasonality. They include dishes such as eggs made to order, superfood salads, seafood and pasta dishes and decadent desserts. Members can also try Virgin Australia's signature truffle fries and cheese boards featuring some of Australia's most coveted cheesemongers.

To wash it all down, a carefully curated drinks menu features premium spirits and wine from Australian and New Zealand top producers.

Virgin Australia

The re-opening of the Beyond Lounge network (previously known as The Club) is an exciting milestone in Virgin Australia’s transformation, and fit allows a long list of significant advancements since relaunching in 2020.

Virgin Australia Beyond is now the highest tier of loyalty for Virgin Australia customers and sits alongside the airline’s award-winning Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty program which continues to offer Red, Silver, Gold and Platinum status.

Virgin Australia also recently revealed its exclusive lounge at Melbourne Airport.

