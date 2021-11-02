Take a peek at Virgin Australia’s new Melbourne Lounge

It’s time to travel in the luxury you deserve. Virgin Australia has revealed its newly refurbished lounge at Melbourne Airport – plus a refreshed menu that’s available at all of its lounges.

The Melbourne Lounge closed back in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Now, at the same time as borders between Victoria and New South Wales reopen, Virgin Australia has reopened its refurbished lounge. The new-look lounge takes on a more contemporary and relaxed look and feel. It can seat up to 500 guests, making it the largest in Virgin Australia’s network of 10 lounges.

The lounge features all day dining, the Wake Up coffee bar, and the Wind Down wine bar. Melbourne Lounge also had the Get Down to Business centre, where travellers can hire meeting rooms with complimentary WiFi, power, PCs and printing facilities.

And there are plenty of places to sit:

The Gallery Lounge – the perfect place to take in the stunning views of the tarmac, with comfy chairs and ottomans

The Sunroom – a mixture of cosy seating arrangements, the perfect space to sit with a loved one, friend or colleague in comfort

The Long Stay – a chill-out zone adjacent to the Wine Down bar, with a focus on single seating for the solo traveller to catch up or unwind prior to their flight

Workbenches – offering power and data as well as a comfortable place to stay connected on the fly

New Lounge menu

To coincide with Melbourne Lounge’s reopening, Virgin Australia has revealed a new menu for its lounges.

Highlight dishes include:

Sourdough toast topped with avocado feta served with chilli flakes and a lemon wedge

Breakfast croissant (ham, scrambled eggs, cheese)

Penne bolognese with parmesan cheese

Potato rosti with crispy bacon and baked beans

Avocado, baby spinach, grated, carrot, cucumber, Hummus, and falafel wrap

Black rice, beetroot with walnut and feta salad

Karaage chicken served with slaw and mayonnaise

Mediterranean plate with falafel, tabouli and hummus.

Freshly baked cookies

Chocolate coconut Macaroon

Scones topped with fresh cream and Jam Gelato cups

A selection of freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, wraps and healthy snacks will continue to be served alongside the new menu.

