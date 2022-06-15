Surf’s up: Virgin Australia announces flights from Gold Coast to Bali

Grab your surfboard and get ready for the trip of a lifetime. Virgin Australia has announced it is launching flights between the Gold Coast and Bali next year.

Virgin Australia will become the first Australian airline to offer direct flights between the two destinations, which are home to some of the hottest surfing locations in the world.

Starting on 29 March 2023, flights between the Gold Coast’s new International Terminal and Bali will operate daily, with more than 2,200 seats available each week.

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the addition of the new Bali service reflected the growth in demand for services in and out of the Gold Coast Airport as well as the airline’s expanding presence there, with the new route set to further enhance Virgin Australia’s network from the Gold Coast.

Virgin Australia

“We are currently seeing continued growth in travel demand for Gold Coast services and are operating up to 180 domestic flights outbound each week,” she said. “In May alone our Gold Coast bookings were up 55%compared to 2019, with bookings on our existing Bali flights up 48% for the same period and growing every week.

“With the addition of the Gold Coast Airport terminal expansion and demand for Bali rising, the time is right to connect these two famous holiday destinations as well as the surf breaks, wellness activities and nightlife that comes with them.”

There's good news if you want to travel with your board: you could fly with it for free. Surfboards in a protective hard case bag that weigh less than 23kg and are shorter than 3m incur no excess baggage fees when you book a Choice or Flex fare with Virgin Australia.

Virgin Australia

And that's not all. Virgin Australia’s short-haul international network continues to grow, with the airline also planning to resume services to both Vanuatu and Samoa alongside its flights to Fiji, Bali and Queenstown, New Zealand.

Direct services from Brisbane to Port Vila, Vanuatu will start on 10 March 2023 with up to five flights a week. Services to Apia, Samoa will begin from Sydney on 21 March 2023 with up to three flights per week and from Brisbane on 23 March 2023 with up to two flights per week.

The addition of Samoa and Vanuatu to Virgin Australia’s network will give holidaymakers a greater choice of Pacific Island destinations. And it will provide families and friends wanting to reconnect the opportunity to do so, after international travel borders being closed for so long due to the pandemic.

Flights to Bali from the Gold Coast are on sale now. Visit Virgin Australia to find out more and book your seat.