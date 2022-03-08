Virgin Australia celebrates Pride at 30,000ft

Virgin Australia has taken equality mile-high with its annual Pride Flight – but this year it was even bigger and even better with two Pride flights: one from Brisbane to Sydney, and one from Melbourne to Sydney.

The flights took off on Friday (4 March), to coincide with Mardi Gras – the country’s largest annual gay and lesbian celebration.

The all-inclusive flights were crewed by LGBT+ teammates and allies, and were hosted by Maxi Shield, Coco Jumbo and Tora Hymen of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, and Sydney drag royalty, Virgin Australia’s very own Penny Tration.

Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight took off for the second year running, and adds to a 50+ year history of LGBT+ advocacy from Richard Branson and the Virgin Group. As Richard put it himself: “People should be able to be themselves and love whoever they want to love without fear. I’d love to see a world where all people are thriving, because of who they are, not in spite of it.”

This year, Virgin Australia donated $30 from the sale of each ticket to Minus 18 – a charity that leads change and creates social inclusion for young LGBT+ people – and the SES, which is currently helping flood affected communities get back on their feet.

Before hitting the runway, the team hosted airside departure parties, while the flight itself included celebrity and drag appearances, mid-air drag performances, bottomless drinks, DJ entertainment, endless rainbows and glitter galore.

Virgin Australia's annual Pride Flight is a celebration not to be missed.