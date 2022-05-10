Virgin Australia announces Qatar Airways partnership

Virgin Australia has announced a new partnership with Qatar Airways that will significantly expand both airlines’ networks, lounges and loyalty programmes.

The partnership, which begins later this year, will give travellers greater access, unparalleled customer experience and unique benefits when travelling between Australia and Qatar Airways’ global network.

It will provide a critical trade and tourism boost for Australia, while also opening a world of new travel opportunities for both airlines’ customers.

What does this mean for Qatar Airways passengers?

Currently, Qatar Airways operates daily flights into Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, as well as three weekly flights into Adelaide and Auckland, New Zealand. Thanks to the new codeshare agreement, Qatar Airways’ passengers will be able to travel seamlessly to 35 destinations on Virgin Australia’s extensive domestic network, including popular Australian tourist destinations such as Cairns, Gold Coast, Alice Springs and Broome, on a single booking.

Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways’ passengers will also have access to Virgin Australia’s recently relaunched short haul international markets, including Fiji and Queenstown, New Zealand.

Velocity Frequent Flyer perks

Similarly, Virgin Australia customers and members of the airline’s award-winning Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty programme will be able to directly access Qatar Airways’ route network of more than 140 worldwide destinations, including long haul flights to the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Qatar Airways serves 54 cities in Europe with over 600 flights per week, giving Virgin Australia customers a huge range of choices.

The new partnership is good news for members of both Velocity Frequent Flyer and Qatar Airways Privilege Club too. Qatar Airways customers will be able to earn and redeem Avios points when flying on Virgin Australia, and Velocity members will have similar benefits when travelling with Qatar Airways. Members will also enjoy a host of other benefits, depending on their status tier, which may include complimentary lounge access, extra baggage allowance, priority check-in, boarding and baggage delivery when flying respectively on Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said:

"We have a strong, long-standing relationship with Australia and this agreement with Virgin Australia comes at a time when it is needed the most. This partnership will give Australian passengers access to the world that they have so acutely missed these past two years, to be able to reconnect with family and friends, and keep the wheels of trade moving. We hope many of them will stopover in Doha to enjoy the wonderful tourism industry that Qatar has to offer. For those travelling farther afield, they will benefit from the award-winning facilities of our hub, Hamad International Airport, enabling their onward journey. It also opens up the beautiful, cosmopolitan nation of Australia to our passengers flying in on Qatar Airways flights, after such a long, difficult time."

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Group Chief Executive Officer Jayne Hrdlicka added:

“Today is more great news for Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer members who are hungry to travel internationally. We are incredibly focused on creating great travel experiences and our new partnership with Qatar Airways will significantly expand Virgin Australia’s footprint into the Middle East, Europe and Africa, offering hundreds more ways our guests can seamlessly see the world. Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways are both known for their award-winning service and joining forces means that together we can provide an incredible experience when travelling between Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and beyond. Qatar Airways has been a very important partner to Australia during the pandemic, maintaining vital connectivity to the world in difficult circumstances. We are proud to have Qatar Airways join the Virgin Australia family and we look forward to welcoming their guests onboard Virgin Australia services later this year.”

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.