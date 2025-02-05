Here’s everything you need to know about spending your Virgin Points on Virgin Atlantic reward flights, now offering more flexibility than ever.

How to spend points on Virgin Atlantic Reward Seats Reward seats are seats on flights that can be booked using Virgin Points. You can now use your points for every seat onboard, on any flight, on any date. Whether you’re planning a family getaway or a solo adventure, your points offer limitless choice and flexibility. When you book a reward seat, you’ll cover the airfare balance with your points, while the rest - taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed surcharges* - is paid with money. This makes reward seats an affordable way to travel to sought-after destinations like Orlando, New York, and the Caribbean. With the added option of new Saver reward seats, flights to New York start from just 6,000 points plus taxes, fees, and surcharges**. Look for the Saver label when you search for flights or use our Reward Seat Checker to spot the best deals. Learn more

How to Spend Your Virgin Points with Points Plus Money Points Plus Money lets you use your Virgin Points to reduce the cost of flights, hotels, or holidays. With greater flexibility, this feature is more convenient than ever. If you don’t have enough points for a full reward seat, you can still put them toward your next trip. Starting from as little as 3,000 points, Points Plus Money makes your Virgin Points go further, giving you access to any seat, hotel, or holiday booked through Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Atlantic Holidays. Whether you’re planning a luxurious retreat or a quick getaway, Points Plus Money ensures your points are always working for you. Find out more

How to upgrade a flight with Virgin Points Take your travel experience to the next level with more opportunities to upgrade. Use your Virgin Points to upgrade to any available seat in Premium or Upper Class - whether you purchased your original seat with points or money. You could visit ‘The Mother City’ of Cape Town and channel your inner adventurer, soak up the sun in Barbados, experience the thrills of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, or take a wacky city break in Austin. Wherever you want to travel to, your Virgin Points mean upgrades, and upgrades mean travelling like a rockstar. Wherever you decide to go, your Virgin Points make upgrades more accessible than ever, helping you travel in style and comfort. Please note that upgrades are subject to reward seat availability in the higher cabins. Learn how to upgrade

Not yet a Virgin Red member? Join now.

Terms

*Virgin Atlantic reward seats and upgrades are subject to taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges, which vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel.

The price of reward seats and upgrades is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking.

Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight.

Full Flying Club Terms & Conditions apply.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership is required.

**Example Saver price of 6,000 points is correct as of 30/10/24 for a one-way Saver reward seat to New York from London Heathrow in Economy Classic .

Information accurate as of time of publishing.