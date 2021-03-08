Who run the world? Celebrate International Women’s Day with Virgin

It’s International Women’s Day today (8 March) and we’re celebrating all the amazing women who are part of the Virgin family.

All this week, Virgin companies are talking about trailblazing women in different ways.

Get involved in these inspiring discussions and content series, in tribute to the phenomenal women we know and are:

Holding sexism to account with Virgin Money and Holly Branson

Sexism is still very much alive and kicking in today’s society. Holly Branson will be joining Virgin Money’s group brand and marketing director, Helen Page, to discuss the importance of challenging ingrained gender bias, and the female role models who inspire them. Watch their discussion here.

Virgin Money

Flying high with heroes at Virgin Atlantic

All this week, Virgin Atlantic will be shining a light on some of its amazing women in its team. Aviation is still an industry dominated by men but there are loads of brilliant women who work for Virgin Atlantic, and this week they’ll be sharing their stories. Head over to Virgin Atlantic’s blog to read how they are helping the airline survive and thrive.

Zoe Cameron

Virgin Atlantic has also revealed two brand new Airbus A350s, named after iconic women. The first, Lady Emmeline, will pay homage to the founder of the Suffragette movement and women’s rights activist Emmeline Pankhurst. The second will be named Fearless Lady in celebration of Eve Branson, Richard’s mother, who sadly passed away earlier in 2021. Find out more about Virgin Atlantic’s new honorific planes.

Virgin Atlantic

Working out women in fitness with Virgin Active

Virgin Active will also be sharing the stories of some of its incredible team members to celebrate International Women’s Day. They’ll be discussing fitness industry careers for women, and the women who’ve motivated them to reach higher and ask for more. They’ll also be sharing advice for any women who have reservations about working out in a health club. Check it all out over on Virgin Active.

Virgin Active

Setting sail with Resilient Lady and Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is introducing a very special lady to its fleet this year for International Women’s Day. Resilient Lady will be the cruise line’s third ship and is due to set sail in 2022. Find out more about where Resilient Lady can take you.