Introducing Resilient Lady: Virgin Voyages’ third ship is an ode to womankind

It’s International Women’s Day today (8 March) and Virgin Voyages is introducing a very special new lady to its fleet. Resilient Lady is the cruise line's third ship and is due to set sail in 2022.

The past year has been filled with adversity and adaptation for everyone – but it’s no secret that women have been challenged to rise up more than ever during the pandemic. Virgin Voyages is announcing Resilient Lady on International Women’s Day to symbolise the spirit of its Lady Ships, and to celebrate women and their achievements, strength, leadership and resilience.

Resilient Lady has a bright future ahead of her, as Virgin Voyages’ second ship to sail the Mediterranean (after her sister ship Valiant Lady).

“Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to bring the adventure of a Virgin Voyage to this beautiful place,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group. “I’m so proud of the incredible work the team has accomplished to introduce Resilient Lady.”

Virgin Voyages will offer two different voyages on Resilient Lady in the Med:

Greek Isles Itinerary: Sailors will get the opportunity to immerse themselves in Greek history and culture in Athens before island-hopping to Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and Mykonos. The Greek Isles itinerary will feature an overnight stay in Mykonos, offering Sailors a premier location and access to the picturesque promenade

Adriatic (with Greek Isles) Itinerary: Sailing out of Athens, Sailors will spend their second day at sea before docking in Dubrovnik the following morning. With a 2am departure from Dubrovnik, Sailors will have plenty of time to experience the rich history of Croatia during the day and take part in the active nightlife along the Adriatic Sea, before scenic sailing to Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli

“Welcoming Resilient Lady to our fleet and revealing these amazing itineraries sets the tone for the most memorable summer voyage,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. “We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead.”

Resilient Lady is due to set sail in summer 2022. Head over to Virgin Voyages to find out more and sign up for updates.