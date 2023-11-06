Save the date: Virgin Red is bringing surprise rewards to Westfield London this week

If you’re in London this Thursday (9 November 2023), head down to Westfield White City to be in with a chance of winning some amazing rewards with the Virgin Red Points Board.

The first ever Points Board will give people almost one thousand chances to win an extraordinary experience to enjoy with a loved one, together. From sailing with Virgin Voyages, experiencing the life of a VIP in the Virgin Red Room in Manchester’s AO Arena, or a cosy pizza night for two – there's something for everyone*.

What is it?

The Points Board will be loaded with a range of rewards to be enjoyed together thanks to Virgin Red.

How can I win?

Head over to Westfield, White City (Shepherd’s Bush Market side) on Thursday 9 November from 9am and pick a ticket statement you like from the board - it’s that easy!

What’s the catch?

No catch – just sign up to Virgin Red and pop the Virgin Points promo code found on your ticket statement into your account to redeem the reward.

Virgin Voyages Virgin Experience Days Virgin Atlantic Picturehouses Virgin Experience Days Greggs

As well as the Points Board there’ll also be some exciting hosts who’ll be giving people a chance to win more prizes with fun on-the-spot games. You don’t want to miss this.

As research recently revealed, more than a quarter (27%) of Brits have admitted to spending less time with friends and family compared to last year**, so Virgin Red wants to make it easier to share experiences together.

Here’s what you could win*:

Virgin Atlantic return flights to NYC, Florida and South Africa***

A cabin for two aboard Virgin Voyages

Tickets to a concert in the Virgin Red Room at the AO Arena

Fortnum & Mason champagne afternoon tea for two

Spa day with three treatments

Winery and brewery tour for two

Comedy night for two

Case of six Virgin Wines

Get the point? Head down to Westfield White City between 9am and 8pm (while rewards last!) on Thursday 9 November 2023 to be in with a chance to make your day more rewarding.

*Virgin Red membership required to claim your points. 18+ UK and US residents only. Must be redeemed by 31 December 2023. Our offers change from time to time so visit Virgin Red for the latest points rates and full details. Bonus points can only be earned once per person.

**Research compiled by One Poll, October 2023 across 2,000 respondents