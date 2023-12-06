Grab an exclusive Virgin Crosley turntable for just one Virgin Point

The Virgin Crosley Voyager turntables are now sold out! But don't worry, there are loads of ways to spend your Virgin Points.

For a limited time, Virgin Red is reducing the cost of an exclusive Virgin Crosley Voyager turntable to just one Virgin Point. Yes, you heard correctly – just one Virgin Point! Talk about a Christmas treat.

Treat yourself or a loved one this Christmas to a sleek Crosley turntable that features pitch control, built-in speakers, and a Bluetooth receiver so you can play both LPs and digital music. The offer ends on 31 December 2023 and stock is limited – so be quick and order by 10 December for delivery before Christmas.

Music has been at the heart of the Virgin Group since Virgin Records was born back in 1970 when Sir Richard Branson gave Virgin its name due to his inexperience in the industry. But that didn’t stop the success of platinum performers like Paula Abdul, Janet Jackson, Tangerine Dream, Genesis, Phil Collins, Simple Minds, and Mike Oldfield, among others, being signed by this major label.

Listening to music can also be good for you, with research from the British Academy of Sound Therapy revealing that only nine minutes of music is needed to make people feel uplifted*. There’s no doubt the Virgin Crosley turntable is the perfect gift to fill homes with festive joy this Christmas.

Check out the specs:

3-Speed Turntable (33 ⅓, 45 & 78 RPM)

Built-in Bluetooth Receiver

Built-in Full-Range Stereo Speakers

Adjustable Pitch Control

Cueing Lever

Aux Input

RCA Output

Headphone Jack

26.6cm W x 35.5cm D x 11.7cm H

An encore of rewards

As well as this limited-edition turntable, Virgin Red members can also use Virgin Points to gain entry to secret gigs with Sofar Sounds and access the best seats in the house at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Established in 2009, Sofar Sounds has grown into a global immersive music experience that brings artists and guests together for a secret live show. Each venue is unique, from breathtaking churches and roof terraces to parks and even living rooms, guests are guaranteed to experience something new. Better yet, Sofar Sounds and Virgin Hotels are hosting Hear This!, a monthly concert series giving emerging artists the chance to perform in Virgin Hotels in the UK and US. For just 2,000 Virgin Points you and a friend can attend, so browse the schedule and discover incredible artists near you.

Meanwhile Virgin Red members can exclusively book A-List seats in the Red Room for themselves and a guest using their Virgin Points. Upcoming shows include Disney on Ice for all the family, Italian rockers Måneskin, and legendary crooner Tom Jones.

So what are you waiting for? Grab an exclusive Virgin Crosley turntable for just one point.

Still haven’t signed up to Virgin Red? No problem – find out how.

* Research from the British Academy of Sound Therapy, 2023. Source here.

