What to expect from a Sofar Sounds gig

What’s your idea of a great night out? Is it seeing the latest release from a plush cinema seat? A comedy show? A three-course meal with a view? How about embracing the unexpected with a gig with a mystery line-up? If that sounds like the new experience you’ve been looking for, let us introduce you to Sofar Sounds.

Established in 2009 when founder Rafe Offer invited friends to his London flat to hear some live music, Sofar Sounds has grown into a global immersive music experience that brings artists and guests together for a secret live show. Each venue is unique , from breathtaking churches and roof terraces to parks and even living rooms, guests are guaranteed to experience something new.

Sofar Sounds

When you book your gig you don’t know what the venue is – this is shared a day or two before the event so all you need to do is make your way there on the day. You’ll also find out who is performing just before the show begins – it could be acoustic, a full band of any genre, and or even a poetry reading. During the show there are regular breaks so you can pop to the bar for another drink/dip into your BYOB stash or grab some nibbles to enjoy while you watch. Depending on the venue you can also get cosy and bring a pillow to sit on the floor to recreate that at-home feel. With Sofar Sounds you can embrace the unexpected for a truly unique night out.

Part of the experience of embracing the unknown is getting the chance to see an up-and-coming artist who may be next year’s hot new thing. Long before they were selling out arenas, the likes of Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Hozier, and Wolf Alice performed with Sofar Sounds, providing the kind of intimacy that would be impossible to experience after they hit it big. Even post-Twilight/pre-Batman Robert Pattinson sang and played guitar in a London living room in 2014 – you never know who you could see. Recent performers include Chicago-based singer and pianist Mara Love, soul music duo Stone Jets, Philippines-born singer-songwriter Tina Carzon, and the appropriately named one man band, Matthew One Man.

