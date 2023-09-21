Introducing Hear This! from Sofar Sounds and Virgin Hotels

Looking to discover the hottest new artists? Virgin Hotels has teamed up with Sofar Sounds to make it easier than ever to discover new music through Hear This!, an exclusive concert series.

Sofar Sounds is a global community that produces intimate gigs in unique pop-up style events. Music fans sign up to gigs not knowing the artist line-up or exact venue, with details revealed the day of the gig. Virgin Group was an early investor in Sofar Sounds and now Hear This! events will be popping up at Virgin Hotels venues across the world.

Hear This! will showcase a roster of talented emerging artists, combining the intimate Sofar Sounds experience with incredible Virgin Hotels locations. Virgin Hotels’ Know members will get exclusive early access to tickets, ahead of the public sale. And Virgin Red members will be able to use their Virgin Points to buy a ticket for the shows.

“Opening doors to unique cultural experiences has always been a huge passion point for Virgin Hotels, which is why it’s so exciting to launch Hear This!” said Neil Aline, global director of entertainment for Virgin Hotels. “This live concert series shows our commitment to highlighting artists with fresh and eclectic perspectives, and we couldn’t have found better partners in Sofar Sounds, who also have their finger on the pulse of the music scene. We hope Hear This! will keep surprising and delighting our guests as they’ve come to expect from the Virgin brand.”

Virgin Hotels is also offering preferred room rates for all Sofar Sounds artists, to help alleviate the financial strain on touring artists following the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sofar Sounds to kick off Hear This!, which continues Virgin Hotels’ central mission of actively engaging and empowering local communities through heartfelt experiences,” said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. “Not only will this concert series connect emerging talent with music lovers across the globe, but it will also foster the health of the live performance industry by assisting artists with the little-known financial burdens of touring. Virgin Hotels has always been rooted in the music community, and we’re proud to support an exciting and diverse artist lineup through intimate performances through Hear This!”

“Sofar is deeply committed to connecting artists and audiences around the world. Virgin Hotels share that commitment and Hear This! furthers our mission of inspiring creativity, community and joy through live experiences,” added Sofar Sounds CEO Jim Lucchese. “Local artists are the soul of a city – they’re what make each city unique. We can't wait to shine a light on emerging local talent at Virgin Hotels across the US and UK and appreciate Virgin recognising the value of local musicians.”

Hear This! events will be happening in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New York City, Edinburgh and Glasgow. For specific dates, locations and artist lineups, visit Sofar Sounds.

Find out more about using Virgin Points to purchase your ticket to a Hear This! event on Virgin Red.

Not a Virgin Red member yet? What are you waiting for? Sign up today and start earning points.