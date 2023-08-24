Earn up to 20,000 Virgin Points with Virgin Atlantic

Saving your Virgin Points for something special? For a limited time, Virgin Red members can boost their points balance by up to 20,000 Virgin Points when booking a flight with Virgin Atlantic.

Members who book a one-way or return flight between 24 August and 4 September 2023 will earn a bonus. Booking a return Economy ticket will earn 5,000 bonus Virgin Points, a Premium ticket will bag an extra 10,000 points, while an Upper Class flight getting you a bonus of 20,000 points.

For a one-way ticket, you’ll receive half the value in points: so, 2,500 points in Economy, 5,000 in Premium, and 10,000 in Upper Class. All you have to do is be a Virgin Red member, link your account to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, and book for travel between 1 September 2023 and 31 May 2024.

Don't forget, there are three tiers of Flying Club membership: Red, Silver and Gold. Silver and Gold tier Flying Club members earn 30% and 60% more Virgin Points on flights, respectively. For example, if you book an Economy* return flight from London to Barbados as a Red Tier member, you could earn up to 14,819 Virgin Points* (5,000 bonus points on top of the 9,819 points earned).

From Turks and Caicos to Texas and London to Las Vegas, Virgin Atlantic can take you to the destinations of your dreams. With the latest routes to the roster including Sao Paulo, Bengaluru and Dubai, the world is your oyster whether you’re after a fun girls’ trip to NYC or a family holiday to Florida.

Don’t miss this amazing offer to earn bonus Virgin Points with your Virgin Atlantic booking.

Need a place to sleep? Members signed up to Virgin Hotels’ The Know, can earn five Virgin Points per $1 with a stay in Virgin Hotels in New Orleans, Las Vegas, New York, Dallas, Nashville, and Chicago as well as seven points per £1 booking in the brand-new Virgin Hotel in Glasgow**. Each location has a design and décor reflecting the city along with the Commons Club and fantastic restaurants. Better yet, you can specify your preferences ahead of your stay. Bringing your dog? No problem. Prefer crisps over chocolate? Point made – the team is there to give you the best stay possible.

Terms and conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply. The earning and redemption of Virgin Points is subject to the standard Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Terms & Conditions (which are subject to change from time to time).

To qualify for this offer you must already be or become a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club member. If you are not already a member of Flying Club, you can enrol here. Existing Flying Club members do not need to register for this offer.

Offer valid for flights booked and issued between 00:01 GMT 24 August 2023 and 23:59 GMT 4 September 2023, for travel between 1 September 2023 – 31 May 2024.

Valid for travel in Economy Classic (including Economy Classic and Economy Delight, but excluding Economy Light), Premium and Upper Class.

During the offer period, Flying Club members will be eligible to earn the following bonus Virgin Points per round trip:

Economy – 5,000 Virgin Points

Premium – 10,000 Virgin Points

Upper – 20,000 Virgin Points

Half the Virgin Points will be issued for each part of a return journey or for one-way journeys.

Bonus Virgin Points are applicable and will be credited to each Flying Club member travelling on the booking.

Bonus points will appear as separate transactions in the member’s online account.

The standard and bonus Virgin Points will be automatically credited to the member’s Flying Club account within 5 days of completing the qualifying flight.

Reward seat bookings are excluded, however Points Plus Money bookings are eligible for bonus Virgin Points.

Flights must be operated and marketed by Virgin Atlantic (flight number starts with VS) to be eligible for the bonus. Codeshare and partner airline flights are excluded from this offer.

Bookings made within the promotional period which are then subsequently changed to new departure dates, outside of those detailed within this offer, will no longer be eligible for this offer and members will not receive bonus points for these bookings.

Existing bookings (for travel outside of the promotional period) changed to dates within the promotional period will not be eligible for this offer.

If you use Virgin Points or a credit card voucher to upgrade the revenue class for a booking made prior to the promotional period, you will receive the standard and bonus Virgin Points based on the revenue class you originally paid for, not the upgraded reward class. If you use Virgin Points or a credit card voucher to upgrade the revenue class for a booking made during the promotional period, you will receive the standard and bonus Virgin Points based on the upgraded revenue class.

Virgin Atlantic flights are strictly subject to availability.

All travel is subject to Virgin Atlantic's Conditions of Carriage (which are subject to change from time to time).

*Points based on an Economy Classic fare.

** To earn Virgin Points, you must be a member of The Know and link your Virgin Red account. Points are only awarded on room charges for direct bookings with Virgin Hotels or through your travel advisor. Points are not awarded on other fees and charges including, but not limited to, taxes, services charges, food and beverage and room service charges.