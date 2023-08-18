Painting the town red: Take a peek at Virgin Hotels Glasgow

Virgin Hotels has opened the doors at its second UK hotel and is now welcoming guests to Glasgow.

Virgin Hotels Collection CEO James Bermingham, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion as we proudly unveil our Glasgow location, a remarkable addition to our growing family of hotels. At Virgin Hotels, we are driven by our passion for delivering innovative design and heartfelt service, and our latest opening is no exception. Every detail has been curated to reflect the dynamic and diverse essence of Glasgow, and we hope the property will not only be a home away from home, but a door to the incredible experiences within this exciting city.”

The launch sees the opening of chambers, as well as modern dining and drinking venues – including Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar, Commons Club. Under the direction of Executive Chef Jean-Paul Giraud, Commons Club’s contemporary menu draws inspiration from around the world, combining unexpected ingredients with bold flavours. Plus, if you’re looking for a tasty tipple, Commons Club serves a selection of playful, signature cocktails in a beautifully designed setting, as well as an impressive range of Scottish whiskies, liquors, beer and wine.

On the mezzanine level of the Commons Club, Virgin Hotels Glasgow is opening its all-day dining and entertainment destination Highyard. Offering breath-taking views of the river Clyde, Highyard is destined to become the new go-to spot for Glasgow’s buzzing social scene for basking in the sun while enjoying brunch, or sipping on a cocktail under a starlit sky. Plus guests can enjoy 25% off food until 30 September 2023.

The hotel’s Vice President Creative Director, Teddy Mayer, worked closely with Silk Property Group to bring to life Glasgow's historical ties to the shipbuilding industry in the design of the hotel. Infusing nautical elements with a modern twist, the hotel showcases contemporary elegance, capturing the essence of Glasgow's vibrant spirit.

The exquisitely decorated chambers are flooded with light and every detail has been considered. Wood-sliding doors separate the sleep and relaxation lounge from the dressing area in every room. The dressing room features a stand-alone vanity unit with a mounted illuminated mirror and the lounge itself has a Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically designed bed, a red SMEG mini-fridge generously stocked with local products, plugs in all the convenient places, a HD TV and a yoga mat.

To make stays at Virgin Hotels even more rewarding, Virgin Red and Virgin Hotels’ The Know members can now link their profiles to directly earn Virgin Points when booking their next stay at one of Virgin’s stylish, luxury lifestyle hotels – including Glasgow.

Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more and book your stay in Glasgow.