Now booking: fly from Manchester to Las Vegas with Virgin Atlantic

You asked, Virgin Atlantic answered: direct flights from Manchester Airport to Las Vegas will resume in 2024! And for members of Virgin Red, it’s just another chance to earn and spend Virgin Points.

Turn your points into a dream holiday by booking a Reward Seat. From just 30,000 points for an Economy seat, 55,000 points for Premium, and 135,000 points for Upper Class (plus taxes, fees and surcharges), you can be on your way to America’s playground in no time.

Don’t have enough points to spend? No problem, as you can also earn up to 15,000 Virgin Points with an Economy Classic return flight from Manchester to Sin City. And with twilight check-in returning, Virgin Atlantic is making your journey even easier. Check-in between 4pm and 8pm for flights the following day and Virgin Atlantic will validate your passport, tag your bag, and ensure it’s loaded on your flight.

However you book your trip you won’t be short on things to do in Nevada’s party city. Need some inspiration? Read on.

Stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Las Vegas is not the place to go low-key, and for comfort, style and nightlife, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has you covered. With its luxe desert oasis-themed décor, chambers and suites designed to cater to every need, and a pool, spa, and more to enjoy, you’ll never want to check out.

For entertainment there’s The Theater, a 4,600-person live music venue with three levels including bars and luxury suites plus two VIP lounge areas. Keep an eye on the schedule to take in a show that’s just a short walk away from your chamber. There’s also 24 Oxford, an intimate venue hosting cutting edge artists, and Event Lawn, an outdoor space for shows until the sky.

Explore the Valley of Fire State Park

Venture just a 40-minute drive from the bright lights of the city to take in the vast beauty of the Valley of Fire State Park. Established in 1935 with over 40,000 acres of red Aztec sandstone, the park has trees and petroglyphs more than 2,000 years old and is great for camping, picnics and hiking.

For just $10 guests can marvel at sandstone from the Jurassic period and learn more about the area historians believe people travelled to 11,000 years ago.

Take a Vegas movie tour

With so many beloved movies filmed in Las Vegas it’s easy to think you’ve already been there. Ocean’s Eleven, Swingers, Casino, Jason Bourne – the list of movies is endless, so why not bring famous movie scenes to life with a tour?

From The Fountains of Bellagio and the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign, to the Caesar’s Palace escalators first used in Rain Man then referenced in The Hangover, there are loads of places made famous on the silver screen. Book a tour to see the sights and find out more about the legendary movie productions that’ve made their way to Vegas over the years.

See some of music’s biggest stars

For live entertainment, Las Vegas is hard to match. In recent years some of the most beloved singers and bands have performed to audiences of thousands every night for extended residencies. Adele, Usher, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars have recently graced the stage in the city, and 2024 is bound to bring more to The Strip.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosted acts like Journey and Lizzo in the last few years, so make sure you're among the first to hear about entertainment coming to the The Theater.

