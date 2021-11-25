Black Friday deals: Up to £200 off Virgin Atlantic

If you’re looking for a great deal on a holiday, then you need to check out Virgin Atlantic’s Black Friday offers. The airline is offering up to £200 off some fares, and up to 10% off Virgin Atlantic Holidays bookings.

Virgin Atlantic

The red hot savings are available across all Virgin Atlantic cabins with up to £50 off Economy Light, Class and Delight, up to £100 savings on Premium, and £200 savings on Upper Class fares. These offers are available until Monday 29 November for travel until 17 June 2022. And if you’re looking to book a holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, you’ll need to book between Friday 26 and Monday 29 November for travel between 1 December 2021 and 32 December 2022.

There are loads of offers to choose from, but take a look at some of the places you could be going to:

Seven nights in Orlando from £635 per person

Virgin Atlantic

Enjoy the magic of Orlando with Virgin Atlantic Holidays. You’ll get Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow to Orlando, and room-only accommodation at the Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration from just £635 per person (based on two adults travelling together and sharing a standard room).

Seven nights in Antigua from £647 per person

Virgin Atlantic

With 365 beaches, Antigua is the perfect place for a relaxing break to get away from it all. With Virgin Atlantic Holidays you could enjoy a seven-night trip, including Virgin Atlantic flights and room-only accommodation at the Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort from just £647 per person (based on two adults travelling together and sharing a standard room).

Four nights in Las Vegas from £605 per person

Shutterstock

Las Vegas is truly the world’s playground. Book with Virgin Atlantic Holidays for flights from London Heathrow and four nights room-only accommodation at the Flamingo from just £605 per person (based on two adults travelling together and sharing a standard room).

Three nights in New York City from £515 per person

Virgin Atlantic

New York City has so much to offer – it really is the best city break. Enjoy three nights in the Big Apple with Virgin Atlantic Holidays from just £515 per person. This includes flights from London Heathrow to JFK and room-only accommodation at the Row NYC (based on two adults travelling together and sharing a standard room).

Visit Virgin Atlantic to take a look at all its Black Friday offers.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected. Book your holiday by visiting http://www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859