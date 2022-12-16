Dream destinations: Four things to do for a perfect Las Vegas trip

Planning to visit Las Vegas in 2023?

The city has endless things to do from shopping and shows to soaking up the sun, but if you need inspiration here are some things you can get up to for an amazing stay in Vegas.

Stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

First things first, you need somewhere incredible to stay. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has everything you need – and more.

From incredible Chambers, featuring Virgin Hotels’ exclusive Lounge Bed, to a selection of bars and restaurants from some of the best names in food. Plus, the coolest pool that you’ll find in Vegas. What more could you ask for?

Visit Virgin Hotels now and book your stay.

Visit The Strip

For many people The Strip is the thing that they associate most with Las Vegas. The 4.2 mile-long stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard packs a variety of things to see and do – from the Bellagio fountain show to High Roller, the world’s biggest observation wheel.

Spend some time exploring The Strip – visit some casinos, eat some incredible food and soak in the electric atmosphere.

And of course, don’t forget to take a stroll down to see the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign and grab your pic for Instagram.

See a show

Whether you’re looking for Cirque du Soleil or the world’s biggest popstars, you’ll find it all in Las Vegas. So make sure you book some tickets before while you’re planning your trip.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has some pretty incredible concerts lined up for you over the next few months, including Journey, Little Big Town and an exclusive New Year's Eve Lizzo show.

Visit some museums

Las Vegas might not have the reputation of New York City or Washington DC for museums, but there are some that you should definitely make time to visit.

The Neon Museum features signs from old casinos and other businesses in Las Vegas. They’re displayed outdoors and available for visitors to wander around and explore. You won’t find a museum like this anywhere else, so make sure you don’t miss it while you’re in Las Vegas.

The Mob Museum is another one not to miss in Las Vegas. Set in a former courthouse, the Mob Museum tells the story of organised crime around the world and in Las Vegas, where the Mob used to run the show. If you can’t live without your true crime podcasts then this is one for you.

