Dream destinations: Four things to do in Florida for a magical holiday

When you’re planning a trip to Florida, there’s one main reason that people book (we’re looking at you Mickey Mouse). But the Sunshine State has a lot to offer. Here are four things you can do on your Florida trip, for a truly magical holiday…

Explore the theme parks

If you’re an adrenaline junkie or a film fanatic, you should definitely make sure that you make time for Florida’s theme parks. Whether you’re planning to hit the big rides, say hi to your favourite characters, or wander the magical streets, there’s something for everyone at the theme parks.

Shutterstock

Even if you’re not a big rollercoaster fan, there’s plenty to do and see. Taste some of the exclusive foods, wave to your favourite characters in a parade, or gaze in wonder at the fireworks at the end of the day.

Don’t forget to book your theme park days to make sure you’re not disappointed.

Learn about space travel

Many of the most famous space missions started in Florida, launching from the Kennedy Space Center.

Shutterstock

Spend a day at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and be inspired by the stories of space exploration. Walk through the Rocket Garden and see real rockets from NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programmes. Or wander through the US Astronaut Hall of Fame and be inspired by the incredible stories of people who have been to space.

If you plan your trip at the right time, you might even get lucky enough to see a launch from Kennedy Space Center as it’s still an active spaceport. Take a look to see what launches are planned.

Visit the beach

Florida isn’t called the Sunshine State without cause and if you’re looking for some relaxation in your Florida break, seek out some of its beaches. Daytona and Cocoa Beach are both beautiful beaches within an hour’s drive of Orlando.

Shutterstock

If you’re looking to extend your holiday with a few days at the beach, there are plenty of places further afield where you’ll find idyllic surroundings to help you relax.

Take a cruise

Want to really make the most of your Florida holiday? Miami is less than a four-hour drive from Orlando (or you could hop on a short flight) so you could easily extend your break to top up your Vitamin Sea with a Virgin Voyages cruise.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages offers a variety of four and five-night cruises from Miami, which all visit the exclusive Beach Club at Bimini as well as other Caribbean destinations. ​​Virgin Voyages has a cheeky and cheerful approach to service, as well as an inclusive approach to sea travel that removes those pesky add-ons.

Visit Virgin Voyages to start making plans.

Virgin Atlantic flies to Orlando daily from London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh, and to Miami daily from London Heathrow. Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your next magical trip.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more.