Dream destinations: Three reasons to visit Antigua

With Antigua on the green list for UK travellers, there’s never been a better time to plan a trip.

Here are three reasons you should consider Antigua for your holiday in 2021.

Beaches

Did you know that Antigua has 365 beaches – one for every day of the year? They’re dotted along the amazing Caribbean coastline, with peaceful bays and stunning rocky headlands.

With so many to choose from, you’ll easily find the perfect place to relax and recharge. If you want to feel like you’ve earned a day chilling on the sand then try Rendezvous Bay. You’ll have to hike to get there, but it’s worth it – you’ll feel like you’re the first people to discover it.

The island also has beaches that are perfect for families, beaches that are only accessible by boat, and beaches where you can windsurf or snorkel.

Culture

You can’t beat the Caribbean for a good party atmosphere. Everywhere you go, you’ll find music – blaring from market stalls, providing a soundtrack in restaurants. You’ll also find bands playing live in a lot of places, giving you the chance to get up and dance.

Antigua is also home to some of the best seafood. Being an island, it’s easy to access fresh seafood and you’ll get to taste the most incredible dishes.

Antigua has one of the oldest capital cities in the Caribbean. Established in the 1600s, St John’s is well worth a visit. It’s teeming with history and everywhere you go you’ll find buildings from different eras.

Adventure

There’s plenty of adventure to be found in Antigua. Whether you’re looking for watersports such as windsurfing, paddleboarding or kayaking, or you’re more interested in what’s going on underwater, Antigua is perfect for you.

There are also plenty of opportunities to sail in Antigua if that’s your thing. The annual regatta attracts some of the best yachts in the world, but you can also book lessons with small clubs that will teach you the basics if it’s your first time.

Itching to get on a plane to Antigua now? Virgin Atlantic flies direct to Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport from London Heathrow three times a week. Visit Virgin Atlantic now to book your flight.