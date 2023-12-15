Why Gen Z rush home for Christmas, according to Virgin Trains Ticketing

Why do you love going home for Christmas? With 16 December set to be the busiest day for rail travel, Virgin Trains Ticketing can reveal the reasons Gen Z are keen to get home for the holidays.

In a study of over 1,000 people under 27, the most popular reasons for heading home include seeing the extended family and pets, being pampered by parents, and enjoying Christmas dinner along with other family traditions. However, within hours of filling their bellies with festive food, treats, and booze on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the majority quickly get itchy feet and begin thinking about retreating to their own lives. More than one in 10 young Brits say their goodbyes as early as 27 December due to craving their independence and missing their partners.

Most opt to travel by train, and thankfully for the Bank of Mum and Dad, 87% of young people pay their own fare. Virgin Trains Ticketing has several ways to help students and young professionals looking to keep costs down over the festive period.

For journeys throughout Great Britain, travellers who book with Virgin Trains Ticketing will enjoy zero booking fees, split ticketing options and the chance to use Virgin Points for discounts on future train travel. Better yet, new customers can unlock a £5 discount* on their second journey until 31 December 2023 when you spend £5 or more on your first.

Virgin Trains Ticketing is all about saving you money and giving you rewards on top. When you link your account with Virgin Red and book train tickets through the Virgin Trains Ticketing app, the Virgin Points you earn with each journey can pay off in a big way. Think money off or even covering your next trip completely with Virgin Points – including weekends away in Britain or flying with Virgin Atlantic* to a dream destination like New York, Barbados, and Bengaluru. The journey feels a whole lot better when it comes from your points, not your pocket.

So whether you’re booking your journey home for Christmas or just a winter weekend away before 2024, do it with Virgin Trains Ticketing and unlock the power of points.

Consumer research conducted by 3Gem December 2023, polling 1,251 parents and students

