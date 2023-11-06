Save £5 on your second journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Virgin Trains Ticketing is giving new customers a reason to look forward to their travels with a £5 discount off their second train ticket purchase. Save an average of 15% on your fare* after this discount with any train to any destination, as well as enjoying zero booking fees and split ticket options.

How it works:

Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app

Register or sign-in to your Virgin Red account and make your first purchase with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Once you’ve booked your ticket you’ll get a promo code

Redeem by going to ‘Account’ then ‘Promo codes’ on Virgin Red

Boom – the points are yours to use as a £5 discount on your next train ticket

But it’s not just one discount you can look forward to. With each booking you can earn three points per £1 and once you’ve saved at least 200 Virgin Points, you can use them to knock pounds off or even cover the entire price. All in a day's work for the UK E-Commerce Awards App of the Year 2023!

With a quarter of Brits travelling on trains weekly and 46% admitting to not being fully clued up on the best ways to save, there’s no better time to start saving with Virgin Trains Ticketing. In fact, 49% of travellers admit they would travel more often if they could save money using loyalty points.**

But it’s not just commutes you can earn points on; weekends away in Edinburgh, a day trip to Bristol, or a break exploring Swansea are all on the cards when you travel by train. Not to mention that TV fans can step inside their favourite shows like Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Bridgerton in the flesh.

What are you waiting for? Sign up for Virgin Red, download Virgin Trains Ticketing and discover the potential of Virgin Points.

The small print:

Terms apply. New customers only. £5 minimum spend required. First purchase will earn points which can be used for a £5 discount. Virgin Red membership required. Please find full terms and conditions here.

*Based on the average transaction value on Virgin Trains Ticketing of £33.38.

** Research based on an online survey conducted by Atomik Research among 2,000 respondents from the UK. The research fieldwork took place on 2nd - 4th October 2023. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides by the MRS code.