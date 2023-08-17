Fun things to do in Bristol with Virgin Red

Packed with art, culture and adventure, it’s no wonder Bristol is consistently voted one of the best places to live in the UK and one of the coolest cities in Europe. But if you can’t pack your bags and move there a long weekend is a great way to get a taste of everything Bristol has to offer.

Officially made a city in 1542, Bristol has cemented itself as one of the UK’s best cities for art, creativity and education. Famous Bristolians include Cary Grant, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, music collective Massive Attack and Aardman Animations, the creators of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

Need help planning your trip? No problem – here are some fun things to do in Bristol.

Walk around Wapping Wharf

Situated on the waterfront, Wapping Wharf is popular with locals and visitors alike thanks to its independent shops, bars and restaurants. Walk off some proper fish and chips from Salt & Malt as you peruse the latest releases in bookworm’s heaven, bookhaus, before enjoying dessert from Swoon, a gelato shop worthy of its name.

If you fancy a drink while in the Old City area, check out The Apple, a cider bar on a 1930s Dutch barge serving the finest cider in Bristol. Located on the end of King Street you’ll have a fabulous view of the harbour as you drink with regulars.

Brew like a Bristolian

With its flourishing nightlife and penchant for a festival or two, it’s no surprise that many beer companies opened their doors in Bristol. From Moor Beer to Wiper and True, there’s no shortage of brewery tours to experience during your stay. Discover how they make their locally produced beer and if you’re lucky, you’ll even get to taste some afterwards.

Shop to it

If your luggage has room to spare there’s every chance you’ll find something to your tastes in Bristol’s sprawling markets and legendary vintage shops. As well as the shopping quarter heaving with high street brands and department stores like Harvey Nichols, stop by St Nicholas Market for an abundance of independent shops selling food, fashion, and florals.

For a smashing secondhand purchase, stop by Beyond Retro, RePsycho, Loot Vintage, and Rag Trade Boutique for a one-of-a-kind item to take home.

Behold some Banksy on a street art tour

Born and raised in the city, Banksy’s artistic style was developed in the Bristol underground scene before receiving global attention in the ‘90s. From Balloon Girl to Flower Thrower, his work is instantly recognisable and with many pieces dotted around Bristol, the best way to see them is with a walking tour.

But it’s not just Banksy – Bristol streets and buildings are adorned with work from artists hailing from around the world. Some tours can be done with maps available online or you can book with a knowledgeable host to share fun facts as you walk around the city. Either way, it’s a great way to see the best of Bristolian art.

Indulge in coffee and cake

There’s no shortage of options for coffee lovers in Bristol, with cafés and bakeries dotted throughout Old City and beyond. Spicer+Cole serves a wide range of brunch with freshly baked pastries and sourdough bread while the delectable cakes in the window of Ahh Toots will stop you in your tracks.

Climb the Clifton Suspension Bridge

Designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the Clifton Suspension Bridge is arguably the most recognisable structure in the city. The Grade 1 bridge is over 300 feet high, took over 30 years to be completed, and remains free to walk and cycle across for incredible views of Avon Gorge and city skyline.

If crossing the bridge itself isn’t for you, visit the Clifton Observatory for the café, museum, and a perfect view of the bridge.

