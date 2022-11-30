Virgin Red US celebrates 1st birthday with new partner announcement

Almost 130 million Virgin Points have been earned and spent with 68 partners across the pond since Virgin Red US launched a year ago.

The programme continues to grow and give members more exciting and exclusive access to rewards. Leading consumer products company Grove Collaborative is the newest partner to join the programme. Now Virgin Red US members can earn up to can earn six points per $1 when purchasing sustainable household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, pet care and baby care products online – good for members and better for the environment too.

Grove Collaborative

Since launching, Virgin Voyages has proven to be a popular choice for spending , with members opting to exchange their points for an adults-only luxury adventure to over 100 destinations. When it comes to earning points, iTunes was the most used online retailer out of the 52 available.

Andrea Burchett, Managing Director of Commercial, Loyalty, says: “It's fantastic to have reached the one-year milestone with Virgin Red USA and see our members earning and spending Virgin Points across all the different rewards. We’re still developing the programme for our US members, ensuring that we bring even more partners on board and give them access to exclusive offers, that they wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else.”

Virgin Voyages

Members of Virgin Red in the US can spend Virgin Points on:

Sailings with Virgin Voyages

Awesome holiday breaks with Virgin Limited Edition

Gifts and experiences with Virgin Experience Gifts

Flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines*

Members can even donate their points to Virgin Unite or Carbon Engineering, to support the development of technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere

It’s also easy to build up your Virgin Points balance when Virgin Red members spend with some of the biggest online retailers in America – including Macy’s and HomeDepot – meaning members can earn points on their everyday spending. Members can also earn points when spending with Virgin Experience Gifts, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Booking.com.

And since Virgin Points never expire, there’s no limit to what you can do as a member of Virgin Red – join now.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

*Virgin Atlantic’s partner airlines: Delta, Air France and KLM. To book flights, Virgin Red members need to hold a Flying Club account – it’s free to sign up to Flying Club. More information can be found here: https://flywith.virginatlantic.com/in/en/flying-club.html