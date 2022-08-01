Virgin by the numbers: From steps tracked to glasses raised

They say there’s strength in numbers – and looking at some of the statistics from the Virgin companies from the last year, we’d have to agree.

Last year, 14 million members of Virgin Pulse – the world's leading digital-first health and wellbeing company – tracked more than nine trillion steps in total. That’s 649,564 each – about the same distance as walking from London to Paris. It’ll take you a lot of classes with Virgin Active to match that.

Looking up to the skies, 3,500 people chose to jump out of a plane in a sky diving experience with Virgin Experience Days. In total, they fell approximately 52.5 million feet – that’s more than 50,000 times the height of The Shard. If you fancy checking out just how high The Shard is, for just 15,000 Virgin Points you can book a Virgin Experience Days voucher to enjoy a three-course meal at Marco Pierre Whites and the View from The Shard. Very fancy.

Back down on the ground, for those who needed to calm down, 15,000 people took part in a rage room experience last year. That’s 10 months and nine days spent destroying things in an attempt to get out some of that pent up anger. If you fancy trying it for yourself, earn 12 points per £1 spent with Virgin Experience Days via Virgin Red. Or if your home already looks like a rage room experience has taken place there, earn six points per £1 with B&Q via Virgin Red.

After all that activity, we’ll raise a glass – just like the 54,000 glasses of bubbles raised by people enjoying days out booked through Virgin Experience Days last year. That’s enough bubbly to fill nine hot tubs on board a Virgin Voyages ship. Or if you fancy recreating it for yourself, you’ll need 2,025 cases of prosecco – that’ll set you back a cool 24.3 million Virgin Points. Better get saving. (But remember to drink responsibly!)

