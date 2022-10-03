Save for flights faster with Tesco and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is teaming up with Tesco Clubcard to help you save for flights faster.

Flying Club members can now turn Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points instantly in-between statements. As long as you are signed up to auto-exchange and have at least 150 Clubcard points – you’re good to go!

For members who don’t want to set up auto-exchange, they can now turn Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points from as little as £1.50. So, however you like to save your points, there’s an option available.

Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic

Here's how to do it:

To collect Virgin Points, you must be a member of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club To auto-exchange your Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points, sign into your ‘Clubcard Account’, find the ’Voucher Schemes’ page, then select the ‘Virgin Points’ box To request Virgin Points instantly sign into your Clubcard account, visit the 'My Points' section and choose 'Request Virgin Points'. You will then be taken to the confirmation page. To proceed, click on 'Request Virgin Points' Your Virgin Points should be in your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account in seconds, and you'll receive a confirmation email from Tesco Clubcard

Richard X Moore, director of partnerships at Virgin Red, says: “We’re delighted it’s even quicker and easier to exchange Tesco Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points. There are hundreds of rewards to choose from across both Flying Club and Virgin Red, both big and small.”

Vue Cinemas Virgin Experience Days Sofar Sounds

Clubcard members can boost their Virgin Points balance by earning points on everything from the grocery shop to stocking up on school stationery, both in store and online at Tesco. Plus, you can easily see the points mount up by earning on your fuel spend at Tesco petrol stations, as well as Esso petrol stations where there is a Tesco branded shop.

With this brand-new exchange option, members can boost their Virgin Points balance instantly– to be saved for that dream summer holiday.

With all those ways to earn, you’ll be on your Virgin Atlantic flight in no time!

Want more fun rewards in your life? Find out more about Virgin Red, the reward club for Virgin, and become a member for free.

The small print: