Introducing Volt – Virgin Media O2’s new supercharged service

Looking for more speed, more data and more value? Virgin Media O2 knows how you feel. And to help you out, it has revealed Volt, Virgin Media O2’s first-ever joint product, which brings together award-winning connectivity and amazing entertainment from both Virgin Media and O2, to give customers even more from its services.

Virgin Media and O2 customers can now supercharge their services and get extra rewards simply by being a customer of both brands. Volt offers double the broadband speed, double the mobile data and discounts on connected devices when customers have or choose to take a broadband service from Virgin Media and a Pay Monthly plan from O2.

Exclusive benefits of being a Virgin Media O2 Volt customer include:

A broadband speed boost to the next tier available (e.g. 100Mbps boosted to 200Mbps)

Double mobile data on all eligible O2 Pay Monthly plans (e.g. 10GB boosted to 20GB)

Up to £150 off a connected device such as a tablet or smartwatch when taking a new O2 Pay Monthly Custom plan

WiFi Pods available to bolster connectivity around the home

Roaming in 75 countries including USA, Australia and Spain with O2 Travel

Volt is available to both new and existing customers, offering exclusive benefits no matter what broadband package or eligible Pay Monthly plan they choose. Those new to either Virgin Media or O2 will be able to upgrade to Volt when they add relevant services to their connectivity line-up. Existing customers of both Virgin Media and O2 just need to enrol via MyO2 to get their services supercharged.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2 said, “With Volt, we’re combining the speed and reliability of Virgin Media’s broadband and O2’s mobile networks alongside a variety of incredible perks to give our customers more.

“The launch of converged services in less than 150 days as a business is a huge milestone moment and demonstrates the momentum we have behind our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK. This is just the start.”

Customers who don’t currently have services from either Virgin Media or O2 can supercharge their package with Volt right from the beginning. And Virgin Media O2 has introduced bundles containing an O2 SIM and Virgin Media broadband. Volt, Bigger Volt and Ultimate Volt all come with exclusive Volt benefits and boosts for customers. Prices start from £40 per month for 200Mbps (boosted from 100Mbps) Talk More Weekends and a 10GB O2 SIM (boosted from 5GB).

There are also boosts available for businesses that take a Voom broadband service from Virgin Media Business and an eligible O2 Small Biz tariff. This includes 4G start-up and back-up, double mobile data and more.

So whether you're a sucker for entertainment, a sports fanatic or you just want a better connection, visit Virgin Media O2 to find out more.