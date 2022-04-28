Virgin Media O2 is making entertainment more flexible and accessible

Virgin Media O2 has launched a new entertainment service, Stream from Virgin Media, which offers a completely unique entertainment experience. Stream allows people to combine their favourite TV channels, on-demand apps (such as BBC iPlayer), streaming services (like Disney+ and Netflix), and videos in one place for a curated entertainment experience. As a way of making ​entertainment more accessible, Virgin Media designed the service to be capable of converting older TVs into voice-activated smart TVs, so customers can upgrade their viewing experience without needing to buy a new screen.

Stream was designed with flexibility, value and convenience at its very core. There are no long-term contracts and Stream customers can get 10% credit back on any subscription they add to Stream. This helps more people access modern entertainment and save on the upgrade cost. Stream is available as an add-on to Virgin Media’s broadband and home phone packages, and only requires a small plug and play box to install.

Recent research by MTM which showed that on-demand streaming hasn't quite killed the video star. In fact, live TV was found to be almost on a par with video-on-demand as the preferred way of watching TV in the UK. When people were asked what TV services they “could not live without”, the top three answers were Netflix, BBC and ITV – strengthening the understanding that viewing habits nowadays are a blend of subscription, on-demand and traditional TV.

At a time of endless entertainment choice and a strain on household budgets, we’re putting viewers first. Stream customers will only pay for the entertainment they choose and can pocket monthly savings on the content they add – it is a truly flexible and personal way to enjoy the entertainment that matters most, at great value. Stream is more than just a new TV service, it’s whole new way to enjoy connected entertainment. More than ever, content and connectivity go hand in hand and with Stream we’re delivering the best of both.

- David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2.

Disney+ is also now available on Virgin TV for the first time through Stream. Other coveted apps available on the service include Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Starzplay, BritBox and YouTube as well as live TV subscriptions including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The service comes in Virgin Media’s most sustainable box yet, with the outer case manufactured from 85% recycled materials. Its tiny size means it comes in less packaging and requires significantly less power to operate.

Learn more and down Virgin Media's new Stream service right here.