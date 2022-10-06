Hello, cosy season: 7 ways to get ready for autumn

There’s nothing like autumn for comfy vibes – whether that’s a string of golden fairy lights or soft, velvety throws. The season of mist is an invitation to hunker down and make your home as snug as possible, and you can do that with clever use of lighting, fabrics, seasonal scents, and more.

We’ve pulled together a few easy ways to give your home fresh energy this autumn; including homeware, craft and tech brands you can earn points on with Virgin Red. What this means is, you can makeover your living space and earn points on accessories or storage pieces in the process – by way of a reward for your work. So grab a dust buster and look alive; it’s time to get stuck in.

Declutter like a pro

Autumn, like spring, is a natural time to declutter your home for less stress and more space all round. Marie Kondo isn’t just about folding T-shirts; her famous tidying tome (Waterstones) will guide you through by clearing out the easiest, least sentimental items first. Once you’ve cleared out paperwork or cutlery drawer, you can move onto tackling clothes and books.

Pop by Lakeland for clever storage options, and remember, nearby homeless and refuge shelters may be grateful recipients for any good-quality bedding or toys you want to pass on.

Light up cosy corners and nooks

Dull corners and overlooked nooks are due some TLC come autumn. Start with a round of decluttering – per above – and cleaning, before putting your creative mind to use. Often, overlooked areas of the home like alcoves or old fireplaces simply need a bit of light to make them more homely.

Glowing letters, fairy lights or floor lamps from M&S and Homebase are great for adding an instant dash of ambient warmth. You could also experiment by adding low-light houseplants, or a bench filled with colour-coded books.

Craft your own autumnal wreath

Little ones and kids-at-heart alike love an autumn wreath project – whether it’s a Halloween wreath to decorate the front door or table garlands. Begin with a foraging walk to collect colourful autumn leaves, berries, and pine cones. Pick up a willow wreath from Etsy, or you can even weave your own with the help of online tutorials.

If you need extra materials, try hunting through your house for leftover ribbons or fabric swatches to add. Need inspiration to get started? Head to Bloom & Wild and follow their handy guide.

Go big on cushions and throws

Autumn is an invitation to fill your home with cosy throws, soft textures and keeping warm with oversized hooded blankets. Oliver Bonas has some lovely ideas when it comes to velvet cushions in autumnal shades of russet and mustard-gold; or you can head to Flannels for an uber-soft pair of fleece socks. Cats and dogs can also join in the fun with dog sofas and blankets from Pets at Home.

Make your desk space more zen

Grownups can also get into the back-to-school swing (minus the homework) with a fresh new desk look. If you’re anything like us, your work-from-home area gets messy quickly, so this is a chance to clear out the debris and freshen your set-up.

Planters, lamps or wall art all go a long way in bringing an office area to life. Habitat has plenty of inspiration; or you could add a dash of colour via the vibrant book collection at NET-A-PORTER.

Set the mood with seasonal scents

It’s easy to overlook the scent of your home, but introducing some delicious fragrances instantly lifts the mood. For the full cosy effect, look to woody or spicy scented candles with notes of juniper, patchouli or fig (Space NK has an inviting range). For something sweeter, Hotel Chocolat has some chocolate scented candles.

Reed diffusers also work well in this category and if you’re entertaining, add a luxe touch to your bathroom with autumn-scented hand washes – such as orange and bergamot – from Molton Brown.

Hunker down with great entertainment

Last but not least, the dawn of autumn is the perfect excuse for a spot of sofa hibernation – which means you’ll want all your entertainment choices at hand. As well as collating all your favourite books, you might want to spread your wings with some digital subscriptions; for example, via Readly (earn up to 400 points across the first three months of your subscription), which allows unlimited access to thousands of magazines and newspapers.

Music-lovers, meanwhile, might be interested in the slick wireless Home Sound System at Sonos; while gamers can load up on all the latest releases and accessories at My Nintendo Store. Don’t forget, you can also earn up to 10,500 points when you sign up to a Virgin Media bundle, which includes lightning-fast broadband, top telly and home phone options.

