6 ways to earn Virgin Points creating your at-home sound system

In just a single bar, music can shift our emotions, help us get through tough times, and provide the soundtrack to our lives.

Since the first Virgin Records store opened on Oxford Street more than 50 years ago, music has always been at the heart of the Virgin brand. But if you're still after some inspo to upgrade your home music listening kit to accompany your chores, weekend relaxation, or summer party, Virgin Red has plenty of ways to earn and spend Virgin Points for your listening pleasure.

Easy listening

A portable wireless speaker is the perfect choice for instant background music. Small but mighty, they easily connect to your phone via Bluetooth, whether you're working from home or hanging out at a super glam pool party. Earn points with every purchase at John Lewis & Partners on a gorgeous retro-inspired speaker, or add a splash of green to your room with this Bang & Olfsen number.

Pump up the volume

If you really want your playlists to pump, switching to a compact stereo system is guaranteed to deliver epic sound quality. Music is mastered in two channels, so when you listen through two separate speakers, the sound comes from both directions emulating our natural hearing. Upgrading to a Hi-Fi system with stereo speakers is a real game changer - you’ll feel like you’ve been dropped right into a live gig.

The new wave of Hi-Fi units boast full connectivity for music streaming, but if you can’t bear to part with your cherished CD collection, some systems have CD players, too. Earn points at AO.com on a wide range of Hi-Fi systems, including audio brand Denon, or earn Virgin Points buying a pair of Apple HomePod minis to pair together to create quality stereo sound.

Boost your bass with a sound bar

Slide a sound bar underneath your TV screen and you’ll get more of an immersive sound experience. Add in a subwoofer to capture low-fi noise and you’ll come pretty close to stereo sound. So if you want to boost your bass while amping up your Virgin Points balance, Samsung boasts some brilliant sound bars and subwoofer bundles.

Surround yourself with sound

It’s easy to recreate authentic cinematic sound at home by placing multiple speakers at strategic spots around your living room, and you can earn points on an amazing home cinema system at Very. Each speaker has different frequencies, so you’ll feel cocooned in amazing depth of sound and instantly transported to the films setting.

Cue the record

Whether you're keen to dust off that record collection in your loft or you’re a newbie to the vinyl scene, a record player is a must. John Lewis & Partners stock several brands including Technics, Sony, and Pro-Ject to get you going, all while earning Virgin Points.

Vinyl magic

From the slightly crackly sound quality to a classic piece of cover art, nothing ignites nostalgia more than vinyl, so it’s no surprise there’s been such a big vinyl revival in recent years. Whether you’re adding to your original treasure trove or starting a collection from scratch, there are loads of vintage vinyls available on eBay.

