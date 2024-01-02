Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Get, save, go: How to use Virgin Trains Ticketing

A woman in a Virgin Trains Ticketing jumpsuit
Virgin Red
by Limara Salt
2 January 2024

Whether you use trains for the daily commute, a fun day out, or are planning a few weekends away, every journey is an opportunity to knock pounds off future train travel with the Virgin Points you earn on your tickets. 

That’s right – if you purchase tickets for journeys you were going to take anyway with Virgin Trains Ticketing, you’ll earn three points per £1. Better yet, if you happen to have 200 Virgin Points or more, you could save money on your booking. Virgin Trains Ticketing and Virgin Red can take you further – find out how to use the app and get the most from your train journeys. There are also other ways to save like zero booking fees and split ticket options - what more can you ask for?  

How to start earning points on your train travel: 

  1. Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app 

  2. Sign up or sign into Virgin Red  

  3. Buy your ticket with Virgin Trains Ticketing and see all your points on one place 

How to unlock discounts by spending points on your train travel: 

  1. Open the Virgin Trains Ticketing app 

  2. Find tickets for your journey (don’t forget to add a railcard if you have one!) 

  3. Choose your journey from the search results  

  4. In the ‘payment’ section, click ‘Choose your saving’ to see your options 

  5. Click ‘Discount price in full’ or ‘Choose your discount’, then click ‘Apply Virgin Points to checkout’ 

  6. Complete your purchase 

  7. You’re good to go! 

An image of a canal in Birmingham in the evening
Shutterstock
An image showing the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
Shutterstock
An aerial view of Liverppol
Shutterstock
An aerial view of Glasgow
Shutterstock
Manchester Cityscape at sunset. Entire city shown with Beetham Tower or the Hilton Hotel in the centre. Aerial view of Manchester city centre. Beautiful city skyline photograph at sunset.
Shutterstock
An image showing an aerial view of Leeds
Shutterstock

Whether you’re saving for a rainy day or want to unlock some discounts in the run-up to spring, there’s loads to do and see with Virgin Trains Ticketing. From an amazing weekend in Leeds and experiencing the best of Bristol to seeing some of your favourite TV shows in real life and heading north of the border to Glasgow and Edinburgh, Britain is your oyster.  

Get, save, go – sign up to Virgin Red and download Virgin Trains Ticketing today to unlock the potential of Virgin Points.  

The small print

Virgin Red

Virgin Trains Ticketing

UK

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
An image of someone taking a photo on their iPhone of the Virgin Trains Ticketing installation
Virgin Group

Nearly half of Brits missing out on train travel savings

17 October 2023
An image of an autumn road through a rural field
Virgin companies

Awesome autumn days out to take by train

5 October 2023
An image of various Virgin Red members enjoying rewards.
Virgin companies

Make your point: Buy, gift and transfer points with Virgin Red

7 December 2023