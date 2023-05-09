The best TV locations to visit – according to Virgin Trains Ticketing

Whether it’s bingeing the latest season of You on Netflix or rewatching Sherlock for the fourth time, British people’s viewing habits are inspiring staycations across the UK.

More than half of British people (52%) have revealed their holiday destinations are influenced by a television series or film, and Virgin Trains Ticketing has explored the most scenic locations to visit in the UK.

Whether it’s promenading through the best of London and Bath’s social scenes like the Bridgerton family, dreaming of a Cornish escape after bingeing Poldark, or roaming the idyllic streets of Birmingham thanks to a Peaky Blinders obsession, our favourite shows create endless inspiration. And the ease of reaching incredible holiday destinations by train means that two in five (43%) have considered a getaway trip by train after watching their favourite TV show.

The most popular TV destinations to travel to were London and Cornwall, with 26% and 23% of Brits choosing them, respectively. This was closely followed by Oxford, home to Inspector Morse, and Birmingham, the Peaky Blinders stomping ground, both taking 17% of the vote. Shetland and Outlander were also popular, with 14% selecting Scotland as their TV holiday hotspot.

Mark Plowright, director of Virgin Trains Ticketing , said: “We’re a nation of TV lovers, so what better way to source travel inspiration than from what we’re bingeing? Whether you’re looking to check out a film set in real life, or getaway to a wonderful, idyllic location quickly by train, Virgin Trains Ticketing makes booking and travelling around the UK easy – with stunning scenery en route guaranteed! And, even better, customers will earn three Virgin Points for every £1 they spend.”

The younger generation are also interested in exploring home soil, with more than half (55%) of 18 to 24-year-olds saying they are more likely to travel to a holiday destination by train this year. The same sentiment sits with 25 to 34-year-olds, with 67% of them looking at train travel for trips to getaway destinations.

Where could you recognise your favourite show?

Virgin Trains Ticketing has shared a handy round up of the must-see shows for 2023 that you can visit by train.

You - Knebworth Station

The much-anticipated new series of You sees Joe Goldberg head across the pond to live in London. Fans can visit the impressive Gothic-looking stately home, Knebworth House, in Hertfordshire by hopping on a short train from London.This is where the new cast are seen mingling at in the new season, among many other scenes set on the streets of South Kensington. It’s the perfect weekend retreat combining the famous streets of London and a remarkable stately home with a wonderful outlook!

The Crown – Greenwich Station

Returning for the sixth and final season in 2023, The Crown has had many people daydreaming about the life of a Royal. For a taste of the royal dream, travellers can head over to the Old Royal Naval College in London where they can walk the grounds of the estate and explore the impressive building. Fun fact alert… the site was used to create the exterior shots of Buckingham Palace in the show.

Bridgerton – Greenwich station / Bath Spa Station / Brighton Station

Another historical drama returning to our screens soon, Bridgerton has fans fantasising of living in another era. Ranger’s House in London can give visitors a taste of the historical dream, with more than 700 pieces of art on display. An impressive location from Bridgerton is the iconic Royal Crescent in Bath, which is used as the outside of the Featherington household and lauded as one of the greatest examples of Georgian architecture in the UK. Or, if you’d prefer to combine your love with the seaside, head down to Brighton for a revitalising beachside retreat where you can also find the Theatre Royal.

Midsomer Murders – Henley-on-Thames

Watched by millions of fans, the heart of the fictional crime drama is set in south Oxfordshire, a perfect destination for a British staycation. Henley-on-Thames, Wallingford, Dorchester-on-Thames, Thame and Watlington are all home to a variety of different Midsomer Murders film locations, which can even be explored with local Midsomer walking trails.

Or, if you enjoy the classics, here are some more locations from our favourite TV shows, accessible via train:

Peaky Blinders: Arley Hall & Gardens – Knutsford railway station

Fawlty Towers: Thames Valley – Oxford railway station

The Great British Bake Off: Welford Park – Newbury railway station

Downton Abbey: Highclere Castle, Hampshire – Newbury railway station

Broadchurch: West Bay, Bridport & Clevedon – Bridport West Bay railway station

Doctor Who: Senedd – Cardiff Bay railway station

