Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 22 September

Looking for a new job? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s some of the most exciting opportunities to join the Virgin family right now…

Cabin Crew at Virgin Atlantic

Were you born to fly? Do you dream of waking up in the Caribbean, exploring the sights of South Africa, or sampling sizzling street food in India? When you join Virgin Atlantic as a member of its world-class Cabin Crew, you can do all the above, and more.

Virgin Atlantic is looking for warm, professional, engaging individuals to be the beating heart of the airline. It believes every customer's inflight experience should be as memorable as the adventure that awaits them at their destination, and the crew plays a huge part in that. Virgin Atlantic’s outstanding service is what sets it apart, and it's the personality, as well as the attention to detail and rigorous training, that ensures its customers and crew fly safe and well with Virgin Atlantic, every time.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Digital Producer at Velocity Frequent Flyer Virgin Australia

Velocity Frequent Flyer is one of Australia’s largest loyalty programmes. With more than 11 million members (and counting!), it lives and breathes travel, and it loves sharing its passion for memorable experiences with its members.

Velocity is currently looking for someone to join an award-winning team and take the loyalty programme to the next level. It needs someone with a thing for best-in-class experiences, who enjoys a multi-faceted role and has the talent to engage and influence stakeholders from across the business.

As a Digital Producer there’s sure to be no boring moments as you’ll be driving a range of projects and people to see Velocity’s campaigns come to life and reach key financial goals. You’ll also be given opportunities to innovate and improve the way that things are done to delight customers and stakeholders even more.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Money

Digital Experience Adviser at Virgin Money

Digital Experience Advisers are the voice of Virgin Money and are crucial supporting customers, delivering heartfelt service every day. You’ll be a key Virgin Money ambassador with passion for living its values and making magic happen for customers.

Here’s what this role involves:

Helping customers over the telephone to use digital services, educating them to understand the great benefits digital brings and guiding them through the process

Resolving any queries customers may have with their banking which can bring challenge and reward

Having great heartfelt conversations to understand customers’ needs and desires to find the best solution for them

Working with fabulous colleagues across contact centres so customers always have the right person to speak to

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.