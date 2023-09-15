Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 15 September

Looking for a new job? You’re in the right place. Take a look at who’s hiring around the Virgin family right now…

Digital Marketing Manager at Virgin Red

Virgin Red is looking for a Digital Marketing Manager to own and optimise the end-to-end performance and effectiveness of its digital marketing channels and campaigns. You will identify content and channel optimisations to be made, ensuring Virgin Red is achieving its marketing objectives and investing the marketing budget effectively. You’ll own the reporting framework but work closely with the different areas of the business across Virgin Red, the Virgin Group, and agencies for their inputs.

This is an opportunity to be seen around the business as an expert in your field and make personal impact with innovative thinking and being proactive in coming up with new ideas to test and learn. It requires someone who can pull together data and findings, uncover insight, propose recommendations, and work with others to put them into practice.

Are you the person Virgin Red is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Voyages

Stage and Event Manager at Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is on a mission to create the world’s most irresistible travel brand and it’s searching for a talented, cutting-edge, innovative, resourceful, sea-based entertainment rock star to help make that a reality. Entertainment onboard Virgin Voyages’ ladyships is one of the key elements to executing a brilliant sailor experience, so are you up to the task?

The Stage and Event Manager oversees Happenings, Parties and other experiences all around the ship and at the Beach Club and assists with shows as needed. You will be responsible for running all Happenings or Music rehearsals and ensuring overall artistic quality – you know, all the stuff stage managers do. You will also learn the call of the shows in the Red Room and The Manor just in case the PSMs need a moment. Virgin Voyages entrusts its Stage and Event Manager to run a tight ship and maintain the quality of performance experiences, which is key to the success of the overall entertainment program onboard. This is a complex, multifaceted assignment where creativity, strong management skills and exquisite communication chops are the key to success.

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Wines

Data and Insights Manager at Virgin Wines

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting brand where data is at the heart of everything Virgin Wines does. It is looking for a highly motivated, forward-thinking, commercial minded and experienced individual to join the successful Marketing team to manage database marketing functions within the business.

This position, reporting to the Head of Marketing Analytics, is a key role within the business relied upon by all sales channels to provide relevant analysis and insight to be used to add significant commercial value. Virgin Wines relies heavily on email marketing so there is a focus on that channel but the successful applicant will be able to work with all channel owners across digital, outbound telesales and the website to optimise marketing activity.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.