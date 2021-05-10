Win entry to the Virgin Money London Marathon, and earn Virgin Points galore

Marathon runners, dust off your trainers – you’ve a chance to win a place at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon. Upgrade your current pair of kicks through Virgin Red – or any part of your workout wardrobe for that matter – and you’ll find yourself in with a chance to win an exclusive slot in the most iconic race in town. We’re breaking the ballot box back open.

Channel your inner Paula Radcliffe and look the part for those 26.2 glorious miles of painstaking pleasure. Unless of course you’re planning on running the Marathon dressed as a giant banana, which is totally cool – you do you, hun.

Whatever your workout, treat yourself to some new training gear through Virgin Red – the club that empowers you to grab life by the rewards and explore hundreds of ways to spend and earn Virgin Points across the Virgin family and more. Upgrade your workout wardrobe with Nike, Apple, New Balance, lululemon or Myprotein before 31 May and you’ll automatically be entered into the prize draw to win a spot at the London Marathon starting line. Just look out for the ‘red trainer badge’ on the tiles in the Earn Points section of Virgin Red.

Virgin Red

After last year’s cancellation, a place at this year’s London Marathon is worth more than gold (probably). Virgin Red has excitingly managed to secure five highly coveted places and it’s giving them away to five very lucky Virgin Red members.

Each winner will also receive a £2,000 donation from Virgin Money Giving to the National Autistic Society. So you can feel good knowing that your Virgin Money Giving Page is off to a running start.

And a prize draw for runners would be nothing without a runners-up prize, right? Virgin Red have stashed 50 runners-up prizes that will slot right into your workout from home routine. In partnership with Virgin Active, there are 50 Online+ memberships up for grabs. This amazing prize means you can jump right into Virgin Active’s On Demand content to find the right workout for wherever you are. You can also tailor your workouts and goals with a personal plan, as well as access the Happily Ever Active podcast to help you smash the mental side of fitness.

All that’s left to do is update your workout wardrobe. Make a purchase through Virgin Red with Nike, Apple, New Balance, Myprotein or lululemon by 31 May to gain your entry into the London Marathon prize draw. You’ll also earn yourself some Virgin Points too. That way, everyone feels like a winner!

Need inspiration? Check out these Virgin Red picks below.

New Balance coral trainers

New Balance

If you’re the kind of person who likes to run every day, these lightweight FuelCell Rebel v2 trainers from New Balance will see you in good step. The design is all science: think FuelCell foam for momentum, and NDurance rubber outsole technology for durability. The style, though, is a work of art featuring upbeat coral – a recent Pantone colour of the year – along with dashes of tropical citrus.

lululemon all day backpack

lululemon

Long-distance hikes are a major travel trend this year, as many of us eschew foreign holidays for the wilderness on our doorsteps. This ultra-lightweight lululemon backpack is a perfect companion for the job, featuring a handy quick-access phone pocket and removable waistband straps to help keep everything in balance. Hello, homegrown adventure.

Nike throwback jacket

Nike

Watch out for the return of the classic varsity jacket, coming to a menswear store near you this season. Nike’s basketball jacket gives the motif a sports luxe edge with a fresh design inspired by ‘90s off-court fashion. Great for your workout and even better for the environment: the fabric is 100% recycled, including Nike Grind zips sourced from worn-out footwear.

Myprotein tonal tee

Myprotein

Pink is ruling the runways this season, including a subtle blush shade of rose which this Myprotein tee captures exactly. Soft-touch fabric, coupled with a tonal graphic print, makes for a training staple that’s as comfy as it is good-looking. A stylish essential that’ll take you straight from the crosstrainer to your post-workout winddown and beyond.

Apple wireless AirPods Pro

Apple

The game is on for the very best in cutting-edge wireless tech – and Apple AirPods Pro is more than up to the challenge. The design comes with powerful balanced audio, with active noise cancellation for immersive sound. The fit is customisable for ultimate comfort, and we love the Audio Sharing feature.