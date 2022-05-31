Who wants to be a Virgin Points Millionaire?

Virgin Money has launched a new prize draw to offer current account customers the chance to win one million Virgin Points to spend with Virgin Red.

Each month between May and September, one lucky customer will win one million Virgin Points – that’s enough for a safari, a stay at a luxury hotel such as Mahali Mzuri (voted the number one hotel in the world by the Travel + Leisure Awards 2021) or flights across the globe.

A further 25 customers will also win a 12-bottle case of Virgin Wines worth £150 in every monthly prize draw.

As well as the prize draw, new customers switching to the Virgin Money M Plus Account and Virgin Money Club M Account will also receive a bonus of 20,000 Virgin Points to spend with Virgin Red, thanks to Virgin Money’s latest current account switching offer (terms apply). Current account customers benefit from 2.02% AER variable on balances up to £1,000, plus 1% AER variable on your linked savings account on balances up to £25,000 and 0.50% AER variable on balances over £25,000.

How to enter

To enter the prize draw, log in to your Virgin Money mobile banking app, tap discover, then click the ‘Exclusive Rewards’ tile. You’ll be asked for a few basic details and need to log in to your mobile app and make at least one transaction each month from May to September to be eligible for each prize draw.

Hugh Chater, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Money says: “We’re excited to reward new and existing current account customers with this exclusive prize draw in partnership with Virgin Red. We’re looking forward to finding our five Virgin Points millionaires and seeing how they will turn a million points into treats, trips and once in a lifetimes with Virgin Red.”

What could you do with the 20,000 Virgin Points boost?

The 20,000 Virgin Points boost means travellers could get a return flight to Barbados, the Bahamas or St Lucia*, or music lovers can get a Virgin Crosley record player for 20,000 Virgin Points, or four lots of Sofar Sounds tickets for two (19,000 Virgin Points).

Virgin Red is Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club that turns everyday spending into points that unlock far more rewards, with hundreds of options to choose from.

For the frazzled parents, the little things are often the big things – and small wins go a long way. Make sure you’re first in line to see the latest releases, 20,000 Virgin Points could earn you 14 VUE cinema tickets or enjoy a six-month Rebel Book Club membership (11,200 Virgin Points) plus a paintballing day for four (7,750 Virgin Points). Alternatively, treat yourself to a 12-bottle case of Virgin Wines to enjoy from your sofa for 19,000 Virgin Points.

How can you spend your Virgin Points?

As a Virgin Red member, you’re rewarded for everyday spending, whether that’s doing your online shopping with some of the UK’s biggest retailers like John Lewis and Partners, Marks & Spencer or Boots, booking train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing or hotel stays with Booking.com, or simply using your Virgin Atlantic Credit Card, you’ll soon see the points add up.

And with everything from the biggest brands in retail, travel and entertainment to smaller treats or exciting new start-ups, there are so many different rewards, appealing to all kinds of different people. Members can even use Virgin Points for good by supporting a number of different charities or helping develop technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Andrea Burchett, International and Strategic Development Director at Virgin Red says: “We are delighted to partner with Virgin Money yet again to not only offer members the opportunity to earn an incredible 20,000 Virgin Points when switching their current account but also be in the chance of becoming a points millionaire! With almost 200 rewards, members won’t be short of options to spend their points on – whether it’s the smaller things that make the everyday better like a sausage roll, hot drink or cinema ticket or a bigger experience like enjoying a concert from the Virgin Red Room or a trip to Barbados – the possibilities are endless!”

Customers switching to the Virgin Money M Plus Account which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Moneyfacts, as well as the Virgin Money Club M Account will benefit from credit interest of 2.02% AER (variable) on current account balances up to £1,000. The M Plus and Club M accounts come with a travel-savvy debit card with no overseas spending or withdrawal fees, full digital servicing, mobile cheque deposits, a linked savings account with 1% AER variable on balances up to £25,000, savings pots, budgeting tools and transaction tagging as well as spending and balance alerts.

Virgin Money Current Account customers also benefit from cashback on debit card spending on everyday shopping online and/or instore. Participating UK retailers include River Island, Anthropologie, L’Occitane, WHSmith, Q-Park and LNER. Customers can transfer cashback to their Virgin Money current account or trade up for e-Gift cards to use online or in store at select retailers, including John Lewis, Cineworld and Marks & Spencer.

Further information on Virgin Money Cashback is available at https://uk.virginmoney.com/service/rewards/virgin-money-cashback/

The small print

The new Brighter Money Bundle replaces the previous switching incentive, which was withdrawn at midnight on 12/04/22.

This offer is available to all new M Plus and Club M customers who apply online – via the website or via our Mobile Banking app – and complete a full switch using the Current Account Switching Service, including two direct debits set-up on the account, downloading and logging in to the mobile app and who deposit at least £1,000 into the linked savings account within 45 days of the account opening.

This offer excludes existing M, M Plus and Club M customers, closures since 31/01/22 and those who’ve taken up previous bundles or Virgin Red offers for switching to Virgin Money.

Eligible customers will be emailed a unique, single use promo code. The email will include instructions for how to redeem via Virgin Red or mobile app. Customers must register to become a Rewards Club member to redeem their Red Points and start spending.

*For flight redemptions, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership is also required. Available offers and the points cost for each offer can change. Flight points cost based on standard season price in Economy. Reward flights subject to availability. Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply, will depend on choice of cabin, departure airport and destination and are subject to change. Virgin Red programme terms and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club terms apply.

Virgin Money Cashback is the new way to earn cashback on everyday shopping at participating retailers. Customers can sign into the Virgin Money Mobile Banking app, tap ‘Discover’ and select ‘Virgin Money Cashback’ to find their offers and start earning cashback. Once a transaction goes through, earned cashback will be sent to the customer’s Virgin Money Cashback account.