Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady hits the high seas for an epic MerMaiden Voyage

Setting sail for the first time from her home in PortMiami, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady is ready to show the world what it’s like to set sail the Virgin way.

Virgin Voyages is marking its debut in style. Dubbed the MerMaiden voyage, Scarlet Lady will offer her Sailors an experience of a lifetime that is full of surprise and delights with mermaid-forward experiences woven throughout the voyage, and of course, mermaids and mermen celebrating alongside guests.

Richard Branson visited Scarlet Lady in Miami last week. He said: “For more than 50 years, Virgin companies have been bringing innovation to industries. Virgin Voyages is very much charting our own path, offering a fresh perspective on cruise travel with a mix of the familiar and a healthy dose of Virgin satisfaction.”

During her inaugural season, Scarlet Lady will sail a mix of Mexican and Caribbean voyages, including:

Five-night “Riviera Maya” sailings to Cozumel/Playa Del Carmen.

Four-night “Fire & Sunset Soirees” to Nassau, Bahamas.

Five-night “Mayan Sol” voyages to Costa Maya, Mexico.

Five-night “Dominican Daze” voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The Virgin Voyages crew can’t wait to welcome sailors aboard Scarlet Lady. From stunning, innovative design, to world-class dining, entertainment and destinations done differently, Virgin Voyages will offer a sailing experience like no other.

For more information on Scarlet Lady and her voyages, future Sailors are invited to check out Virgin Voyages by visiting www.virginvoyages.com.