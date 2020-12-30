Check out some of Virgin Voyages’ onboard restaurants

There are loads of reasons you should sail with Virgin Voyages in 2021. But one that we think might persuade you is the onboard restaurants. There are 20 in total, and each offers something unique. Check out a selection of them here…

The Wake

The Wake is the perfect mix of sophistication, nostalgia and cool. Once you’ve made your way down the grand staircase, you’ll enter a world that harks back to the old steakhouse, three-martini-lunch days of Madison Avenue ad men. Just with a bit more gender equality and a bit less cigar smoke.

The menu, as you’d expect, covers all the classics from the sea and the grill – plus plenty of sides too.

Pink Agave

Pink Agave offers Mexican food like you’ve never had before. Inspired by Mexico City’s street food scene, you’ll be treated to an immersive odyssey of Mexican cuisine. Personal, intimate and educational, Virgin Voyages’ master of ceremonies will guide you through a highly curated dining and drinking experience – think mezcal dinner pairings with a side of history.

The menu will give you the chance to taste some of Mexico’s top street food offerings, with loads of vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

The Test Kitchen

The Test Kitchen is a bit like a laboratory for flavours. It’s educational, experiential and social – and sure to be a treat for curious tastebuds.

The menus at The Test Kitchen are a bit different. They’re presented as a list of ingredients and diners will discover how the chef combines those flavours throughout the course of the meal.

As well as serving dishes like you’ve never dreamt of, The Test Kitchen is host to a number of different experiences throughout the voyage: cooking classes, mixology school, coffee labs – and even a few late-night lock-ins where Sailors will be invited to raid the chef’s fridge and dig into a midnight feast.

Dreaming of cruising in 2021? Take a look at some of the destinations Virgin Voyages could take you.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.