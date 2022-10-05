Virgin Voyages will have two ships sailing in the Caribbean for the first time this winter. Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady will be taking Sailors to beautiful destinations across the region. Take a look at some of the places you could explore...

Cozumel – Playa del Carmen

With the second-largest barrier reef in the world, Cozumel is famous for its stunning coral reef formations and sea creatures. Plus the eclectic nightlife of Playa del Carmen is just across the isle and Tulum is just a stone’s throw away, where you can see the Mayan ruins for yourself.

Bimini

Bimini has much to offer, including the chance to dive and explore a historic shipwreck. But, exclusive to Virgin Voyages Sailors is The Beach Club at Bimini, a private beach club perfect for restorative days or pool parties. The end of the night bonfire finale is not to be missed.

Costa Maya

Yearning to see a new side of coastal Mexico? Costa Maya is a breathtaking start. Both Mahahual, a gorgeous beach with clear-to-the-bottom turquoise water, and Xcalak, a sleepy fishing village lined with wooden houses, will make you feel like you’re the first to discover them.

Puerto Plata

Tucked between the Cordillera Mountains and the Atlantic coast, Puerto Plata embodies geographical duality at its best. Whether you’re relaxing on the beaches of Playa Dorada, hiking the jungle to the 27 waterfalls of Damajagua or exploring the most-Instagrammable spots of Puerto Plata, you’re destined for an unforgettable experience.

San Juan

From the marine life in the bays to the radiance of San Juan’s nightlife, Puerto Rico glows. With El Yunque rainforest and the shores of Isla Verde and Condado beaches, San Juan makes exploring the geographical and cultural diversity of Puerto Rico easy.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more about the destinations and book your voyage now.

If you've been saving up your Virgin Points, you can book a four-night sailing in the Caribbean for 110,000 points with Virgin Red. Or book with Virgin Atlantic Holidays via Virgin Red and earn up to four points per pound.