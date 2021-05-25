Dreamy Caribbean itineraries with Virgin Voyages

We recently told you about some of the idyllic destinations you could be setting off to with Virgin Voyages. There are so many things you can do while you’re on a voyage, but we’ve picked some of our favourite excursions, to give you an insight into how to make the best out of your time at each of the locations.

Cozumel – Playa del Carmen

With the second-largest barrier reef in the world, Cozumel is famous for its stunning coral reef formations and sea creatures. Plus the eclectic nightlife of Playa del Carmen is just across the isle and Tulum is just a stone’s throw away, where you can see the Mayan ruins for yourself.

Tour options include:

Tulum & Sian Ka'an Airplane Tour – Enjoy an indulgent and intimate tour of Tulum and Sian Ka’an on a private plane. You can take in a new perspective of the diverse geography of the landscape – the water, the beaches, the jungle – and the Mayan ruins that tell the intricately complicated story of the region.

VIP Yacht & Snorkel to El Cielo – Taking a yacht off the coast of Cozumel, you’ll make your way to Colombia reef where you’ll snorkel with sea turtles, coral communities, barracudas, and schools of shimmer fish. Then, hop back on board and ride to the impossibly blue water of El Cielo.

Chichen Itza & Sacred Cenote Tour – The tour begins at Chichen Itza — one of the largest Mayan cities — now considered one of the Seven New Wonders of the World. As you wander through the ruins, you can feel the history and culture brimming from the sacred site.

Bimini

When you arrive in Bimin, there’s one thing you can’t miss: The Beach Club at Bimini, a private beach club exclusive to Virgin Voyages Sailors. Beach yoga and meditation are available, as well as water sports.

In the evening, expect five-star BBQs alongside a DJ where you can spend the rest of your time in Bimini dancing the night away.

Virgin Voyages

If you’re looking to experience more of Bimini, try the Bimini heritage and cultural tour. See the island and its rich history with a tour through North Bimini via an open-air tram cart with the Caribbean wind flowing through your hair. A tour guide will take you through the history of the islands, while hitting six historical spots and famous favourites along the way.

Costa Maya

Costa Maya is all about the breathtaking beaches. Head down to the beach and pick your favourite. Both Mahahual, a gorgeous beach with clear-to-the-bottom turquoise water, and Xcalak, a sleepy fishing village lined with wooden houses, will make you feel like you’re in paradise.

Make sure you don’t leave Costa Maya without trying some local favourite dishes. You could even try your hand at making some in a beachside salsa cooking and dancing class. Head to a beachfront restaurant and partake in some of Mexico’s most beloved traditions. During a hands-on cooking class, you’ll slice and dice fresh ingredients, indulge in what you’ve created and sip margaritas or Mexican beer while you’re doing it. Once you’re done eating, it’s time to put on those dancing shoes and learn how to salsa.

Puerto Plata

If you’re a bit of a foodie, Virgin Voyages has the perfect excursion for you in Puerto Plata. Get to know the flavours of Puerto Plata with a tour through the chocolate factory, rum factory and a visit to Rancho Don Fernando. And then enjoy a traditional Dominican lunch and taste some of the flavours you’ve seen.

If you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous, why not take a jungle buggy ride? Explore the natural beauty of the countryside on a buggy tour through the jungle – ending at a private beach. This adventurous tour is the best way to explore the vibrant beauty of the Dominican Republic. After a one-hour tour on a buggy through the mountains and jungle, you’ll spend some time by the river before ending at a gorgeous private beach.

San Juan

Want to brush up on your history and see some of the sites of San Juan? Take the Old San Juan City & Sea Tour. Experience Old San Juan from land to sea – combining a narrated boat tour of the bay and a stroll through the city’s most notable spots. Viewing the old city from the water adds a completely new dimension to the experience (and the ocean breeze doesn’t hurt).

Alternatively, explore the only tropical rainforest in the US National Park System – the gorgeous El Yunque. Home to over 240 species of plants and wildlife, waterfalls, streams and trails, this tour gives you an up-close and personal look at Puerto Rico’s rainforest. The background soundtrack to your experience features the two-note chanting of the “coqui,” the chattering of unseen tropical birds, and maybe even the squawk of the endangered Puerto Rican parrot.

