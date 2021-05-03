Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Sneak peek at Virgin Voyages’ Beach Club at Bimini

Beach Club at Bimini
Virgin Voyages
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
3 May 2021

Dreaming of beautiful days spent relaxing in the sun? All of Virgin Voyages’ Caribbean itineraries make a stop at Bimini, where Sailors can chill out at the private Beach Club. And once you’ve seen the photos of the white sand beaches and beautiful blue sea, we’re sure you’ll be booking your next trip.

Beach Club at Bimini
Virgin Voyages

Sitting on the westernmost part of the Bahamian Islands, Bimini is the far less-visited port, home to a more intimate and visceral heartbeat.

Beach Club at Bimini
Virgin Voyages

At the Beach Club at Bimini, Sailors can sit back and watch the waves of the impossibly neon turquoise water lap upon the shore of a seemingly untouched beach.

Beach Club at Bimini
Virgin Voyages

Or, you can relax with restorative options like beachside yoga classes and lounging by the pool in a private cabana. 

Sunset at the Beach Club at Bimini
Virgin Voyages

As the day winds down with a beachside bonfire, the night gives way to a vibrant-coloured sunset.

Beach Club at Bimini
Virgin Voyages

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book now.

Virgin Voyages

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
The Wake restaurant onboard Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady
Virgin companies

Check out some of Virgin Voyages’ onboard restaurants

30 December 2020
Scarlet Lady at sea
Virgin companies

Five dreamy destinations to visit with Virgin Voyages

5 October 2022
Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship
Virgin companies

Introducing Resilient Lady: Virgin Voyages’ third ship is an ode to womankind

8 March 2021