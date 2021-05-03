Sneak peek at Virgin Voyages’ Beach Club at Bimini

Dreaming of beautiful days spent relaxing in the sun? All of Virgin Voyages’ Caribbean itineraries make a stop at Bimini, where Sailors can chill out at the private Beach Club. And once you’ve seen the photos of the white sand beaches and beautiful blue sea, we’re sure you’ll be booking your next trip.

Virgin Voyages

Sitting on the westernmost part of the Bahamian Islands, Bimini is the far less-visited port, home to a more intimate and visceral heartbeat.

Virgin Voyages

At the Beach Club at Bimini, Sailors can sit back and watch the waves of the impossibly neon turquoise water lap upon the shore of a seemingly untouched beach.

Virgin Voyages

Or, you can relax with restorative options like beachside yoga classes and lounging by the pool in a private cabana.

Virgin Voyages

As the day winds down with a beachside bonfire, the night gives way to a vibrant-coloured sunset.

Virgin Voyages

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book now.