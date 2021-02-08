Menu
Virgin Red says a big hello to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

James Massoud
by James Massoud
8 February 2021
If you’re a UK Virgin Atlantic Flying Club member, earning and spending Virgin Points just got even better.

From today, Virgin Red – the new rewards club from Virgin – is rolling out the red carpet to all UK Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members. Members can link their Flying Club accounts with their Virgin Red account and immediately see all their Virgin Points, rewards and transactions – all in one place.

Virgin Points can be spent on an extraordinary range of rewards for savvy savers to big spenders, with rewards starting from just 200 points. With Virgin Red, you can spend on extraordinary experiences, everyday treats, points for good, everyday living and travel & adventure (when it’s safe to do so).

And unlike other loyalty programmes, Virgin Points never expire. So Virgin Red members can save for something extraordinary, without worrying about their points ever disappearing.

Members can earn points through Virgin companies and partners, including Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Wines, and Virgin Experience Days. Some of our favourites:

  • Nearly 7,000 points at Virgin Mobile

  • 10 points for every £1 spent with Virgin Experience Days

  • 750 points on Virgin Wines orders

  • And points to be earned for every £1 spent with ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Just Eat, B&Q, John Lewis and loads more! 

You can see the full terms and conditions for this offer.

Rewards from home

Staying in? Virgin Red has you covered with a tonne of ‘lockdown friendly’ rewards members can enjoy from the comfort of their own home, including:

  • Stay-at-home chocolate truffle making masterclass with Virgin Experience Days

  • Virgin Red-exclusive six-bottle case from Virgin Wines

  • Read the story of Virgin, with the Virgin by Design book

  • Sweet and savoury treats from Greggs, like a hot drink, doughnut or sausage roll

And that’s just a taster. Discover these rewards and more when you sign up to Virgin Red.

We’re just getting started…

There’s more coming up – more Virgin companies, more partners, more rewards, and more ways to earn Virgin Points. And with Virgin Red’s competitions and quizzes, fun-lovers also have lots of chances to win prizes including Virgin Points to boost your balance.

Start earning Virgin Points

In addition to the Virgin Red iPhone and Android apps, the Virgin Red website launched at its new home on Virgin.com. iPhone and Android users can download the free Virgin Red app to earn and spend Virgin Points.

Say hello to Virgin Red

Join Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Earn Virgin Points with brands you know and love, then spend them on rewards from across the Virgin family and beyond.
If you’ve not joined yet, what are you waiting for? Visit Virgin Red to sign up and link your Flying Club account, then watch your Virgin Points balance soar.

